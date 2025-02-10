Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Recruit Makes ODI Debut For South Africa, Joins Record-Breaking Group

The batter has also featured for LSG's sister franchise in the SA20 2025

New Lucknow Super Giants recruit Matthew Breetzke made history along with three others as South Africa handed ODI debuts to four players in a single game on Monday against New Zealand in the Tri-Series.

It was also the first time that the Proteas have handed as many debuts in a single match.

The other three players alongside opener Breetzke are fast-bowling allrounder Mihlali Mpongwana, spin-bowling allrounder Senuran Muthusamy and pacer Eathan Bosch.

South Africa yet to get its full strength ahead of Champions Trophy

Breetzke was bought by LSG in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction for his base price of INR 75 lakh. He had scored 117 runs from seven innings in the SA20 2025 for Durban Super Giants.

The need arose for South Africa due to the unavailability of eight senior players including the likes of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Kagiso Rabada – who have featured in the just-concluded SA20 2025.

They added experienced duo of Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi to the ongoing match’s squad after Gerald Coetzee was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The SA20 2025 campaigns of Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals had ended by the time of the squad announcement which had freed up Shamsi and Ngidi’s schedule to be part of the match squad. Meeka-eel Prince and Gideon Peters were the other two uncapped players in the squad who were unable to find a spot in the playing XI. Temba Bavuma was available to captain the side.

Tri-series chances and Champions Trophy worries of the Proteas

South Africa will look to beat New Zealand in the first match of the tri-series and then get the better of Pakistan in the next game on Wednesday to qualify for the final on Friday.

New Zealand had beaten Pakistan by 78 runs in the first ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

South Africa have two major injury concerns ahead of the Champions Trophy which they haven’t won since the inaugural edition in 1999. While the absence of allrounder Coetzee is a major blow, they also don’t have the likes of pacer Anrich Nortje, who was out with a back injury. Nortje has only played three ODIs in Asia and had also missed the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

