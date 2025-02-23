Jaddu Jaffa! Ravindra Jadeja Cleans Up Tayyab Tahir With a Stunner During Pakistan Clash in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Jadeja showed why he is still one of the best in the business

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja showed why he is still one of the best in the business with a peach of a delivery in the ongoing high-octane clash against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Bowling the 37th over, Jadeja struck on the very first ball, beating Khushdil Shah and hitting the woodwork middle and on. The delivery gripped and turned as Tahir looked to play the delivery inside the line and missed it completely. He departed cheaply for just 4 runs off 6 balls.

#Jadeja spins his web, bowling out #Tayyab and sending him back early! 🤩#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 🇮🇳 🆚 🇵🇰 #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 & Sports 18-1! pic.twitter.com/nMKtdSxwpf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2025

India pick up wickets in cluster to maintain pressure on Pakistan

Speaking about the match, Tahir’s dismissal by Ravindra Jadeja was the third Pakistan wicket to fall in a span of three overs (34-36) and left Pakistan crippled before the third powerplay.

The contest have witnessed the momentum shifting from one side to the other so far. After Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq gave the hosts a steady start, the Indian bowlers managed to eke out two quick wickets before the end of the first powerplay.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel then built the foundation with an impressive 104-run stand before losing wickets in a cluster.

At the time of writing this report, the Pakistan scoreboard read 200 for 6 in 42.4 overs with Khushdil Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi currently batting at the crease.

For India so far, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav have taken 2 wickets each.

The Men in Green will be eager to put up a competitive total on the scoreboard in a bid to give themselves a fighting chance as loss tonight will risk their early elimination from the ICC event.

