Jasprit Bumrah received his multiple ICC awards ahead of India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy game in Dubai.

Injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah was a spectator during India’s Champion Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Before the game, Bumrah was seen posing with the multiple ICC awards that he won recently.

Bumrah was awarded the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year as well as the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year in January. He also features in the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year and the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year.

Jasprit Bumrah receives his #ICCAwards and Team Of The Year caps for a stellar 2024 🙌



ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Year 🎖️

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer Of The Year 🎖️

ICC Men’s Test Team Of The Year 🧢

ICC Men’s T20I Team Of The Year 🧢 pic.twitter.com/WW5tz8hSFy — ICC (@ICC) February 23, 2025

Jasprit Bumrah – Exploits in 2024

The 31-year-old had picked up 32 wickets in the Test series against Australia Down Under. Unfortunately, he picked up a back spasm while bowling on Day 2 of the fifth Test in Sydney. He then underwent rehabilitation at Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) but his participation in the Champions Trophy still hung in the balance.

He had been initially named in India’s ODI squad for the three-match series against England but was withdrawn later. Rookie speedster Harshit Rana replaced the Gujarat cricketer in India’s Champions Trophy squad.

Earlier, Bumrah had played a crucial role in India’s triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign in the USA and West Indies. He finished the tournament as India’s second-best bowler after Arshdeep Singh (17 wickets), with Bumrah having taken 15 wickets.

On Sunday, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. At the time of writing this report, the Men in Green were 61/2 after 14 overs with Saud Shakeel (8) and skipper Mohammad Rizwan (7) on the crease. Hardik Pandya drew first blood by removing Babar Azam in the ninth over followed by Imam-ul-Haq’s run out by Axar Patel in the next over.

