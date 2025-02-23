News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Rohit Sharma
watch
Last updated: February 23, 2025

Shaheen Afridi Brings Back Trauma of 2021 T20 World Cup After Dismissing Rohit Sharma With a Ripper in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Rohit departed after scoring 20 runs off 15 balls with the help of three fours and one six.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma got India off to a fiery start in their chase against Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 but his stay was short-lived after Shaheen Afridi managed to find a breakthrough with a stunning inswinging yorker.

Rohit could manage a partnership of 31 runs for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill, departing after scoring 20 runs off 15 balls with the help of three fours and one six.

Notably, Shaheen’s delivery reminded of the 2021 T20 World Cup where the Pakistan speedster had gotten rid of Rohit Sharma in a similar fashion. In that game, Rohit was trapped lbw by an inswinging delivery and fell for a duck. Pakistan had won that match by 10 wickets.

Watch both the dismissals below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

ALSO READ:

India in control of chase after restricting Pakistan under 250

Speaking about the match, the Indian bowlers put up a commanding display to bundle out Pakistan for 241 in 49.4 overs. Babar Azam once again failed to get going, managing a laborious 23 off 26 balls.

It was however the 104-run stand for the third wicket between Saud Shakeen and Mohammad Rizwan that helped the Men in Green put up a fighting total.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer with the ball with three wickets, while Hardik Pandya managed two.

Coming to India’s chase, they are now posied evenly and looks in control.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard read 119 for 2 in 22.1 overs with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer currently at the crease.

A win tonight for India will almost guarantee a berth in the semis, while Pakistan will be on the brink of an early elimination.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma
Shaheen Afridi

Related posts

Abrar Ahmed and Shubman Gill

Abrar Ahmed Cleans Up Shubman Gill With Stunning Delivery In India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Abrar Ahmed prosuced a stunnin delivery to dismiss Shubman Gill in Champions Trophy.
9:18 pm
Vishnu PN
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Punishes Naseem Shah With a VINTAGE Pull Shot vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma was at his absolute best in India's run chase against Pakistan.
7:46 pm
Vishnu PN

Shaheen Afridi Makes A Fool Of Himself; Takes Nonsensical Review After Kuldeep Yadav Plumbs Him [WATCH]

His bat missed the ball by a mile.
6:40 pm
Disha Asrani
Ravindra Jadeja

Jaddu Jaffa! Ravindra Jadeja Cleans Up Tayyab Tahir With a Stunner During Pakistan Clash in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Jadeja showed why he is still one of the best in the business
6:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

After Kohli-Konstas, Mohammad Rizwan Shoulder-Bumps Harshit Rana During India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Mohammad Rizwan shoulder-bumped Harshit Rana during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai.
6:25 pm
Vishnu PN
mohammed rizwan

Axar Patel Castles Mohammed Rizwan As Pakistan Captain Falls Short Of Fifty In Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

The Pakistan captain charged out of crease and spinner read it perfectly
6:06 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy