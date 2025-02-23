Shaheen Afridi Brings Back Trauma of 2021 T20 World Cup After Dismissing Rohit Sharma With a Ripper in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Rohit departed after scoring 20 runs off 15 balls with the help of three fours and one six.

Rohit Sharma got India off to a fiery start in their chase against Pakistan in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 but his stay was short-lived after Shaheen Afridi managed to find a breakthrough with a stunning inswinging yorker.

Rohit could manage a partnership of 31 runs for the opening wicket with Shubman Gill, departing after scoring 20 runs off 15 balls with the help of three fours and one six.

Notably, Shaheen’s delivery reminded of the 2021 T20 World Cup where the Pakistan speedster had gotten rid of Rohit Sharma in a similar fashion. In that game, Rohit was trapped lbw by an inswinging delivery and fell for a duck. Pakistan had won that match by 10 wickets.

India in control of chase after restricting Pakistan under 250

Speaking about the match, the Indian bowlers put up a commanding display to bundle out Pakistan for 241 in 49.4 overs. Babar Azam once again failed to get going, managing a laborious 23 off 26 balls.

It was however the 104-run stand for the third wicket between Saud Shakeen and Mohammad Rizwan that helped the Men in Green put up a fighting total.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer with the ball with three wickets, while Hardik Pandya managed two.

Coming to India’s chase, they are now posied evenly and looks in control.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard read 119 for 2 in 22.1 overs with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer currently at the crease.

A win tonight for India will almost guarantee a berth in the semis, while Pakistan will be on the brink of an early elimination.

