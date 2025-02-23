News
Last updated: February 23, 2025

Rohit Sharma Punishes Naseem Shah With a VINTAGE Pull Shot vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Rohit Sharma was at his absolute best in India's run chase against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma got off to an aggressive start in his team’s run-chase in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Facing Naseem Shah in the second over, Rohit turned back the clock with a vintage pull shot that resulted in a six in the fourth ball of the over.

It was a back-of-a-length ball from Naseem onto Rohit’s thigh pad, and Rohit accurately dispatched this over square leg for a maximum.

India are looking to chase down 242 against Pakistan, who had won the toss and opted to bat. At the time of writing this report, India were 31/1 after five overs with Shaheen Afridi having cleaned up Rohit for 20 runs.

More to follow

