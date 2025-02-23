Rohit Sharma Punishes Naseem Shah With a VINTAGE Pull Shot vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma was at his absolute best in India's run chase against Pakistan.

India captain Rohit Sharma got off to an aggressive start in his team’s run-chase in the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. Facing Naseem Shah in the second over, Rohit turned back the clock with a vintage pull shot that resulted in a six in the fourth ball of the over.

It was a back-of-a-length ball from Naseem onto Rohit’s thigh pad, and Rohit accurately dispatched this over square leg for a maximum.

India are looking to chase down 242 against Pakistan, who had won the toss and opted to bat. At the time of writing this report, India were 31/1 after five overs with Shaheen Afridi having cleaned up Rohit for 20 runs.

More to follow…

