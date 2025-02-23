News
Last updated: February 23, 2025

Shaheen Afridi Makes A Fool Of Himself; Takes Nonsensical Review After Kuldeep Yadav Plumbs Him [WATCH]

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

His bat missed the ball by a mile.

During the 43rd over of the Champions Trophy 2025 India vs Pakistan match in Dubai, Kuldeep Yadav plumbed Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, the Pakistani player made an unfortunate decision to review the umpire’s call. In the process, the Men in Green lost a review.

Watch the full video here:

India’s chinaman, Kuldeep Yadav bowled a googly, and the batter was struck on the pads while attempting a flick shot. The Men in Blue appealed and the umpire declared the wicket immediately. But Shaheen, who was yet to open his account of runs, hurried to take a review. Eventually, the review system confirmed Shaheen had visibly missed the edge of the bat. He made a fool of himself as he walked out with a duck.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan’s Poor Batting Display

After electing to bat first, the defending champions showcased a poor batting display at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The top scorers, Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46) forged a 104-run partnership for the third wicket. Only three sixes were hit in the first innings, two by Khushdil Shah and one by Haris Rauf. As the wickets continued to topple for Pakistan, they were all out for 241 with two balls to spare.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Hardik Pandya bowled some tight overs while scalping two wickets. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja accounted for one wicket each. Skipper Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill are expected to start the chase for India’s innings.

If India win this match, they will solidify their chances for a spot in the semis. On the other hand, if Pakistan lose this match, they are likely to play for pride in their upcoming fixture against Bangladesh. India will meet New Zealand on March 2 for the last league match of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Champions Trophy 2025
IND vs PAK
India
Kuldeep Yadav
Pakistan
Shaheen Shah Afridi

