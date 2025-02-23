News
Last updated: February 23, 2025

After Kohli-Konstas, Mohammad Rizwan Shoulder-Bumps Harshit Rana During India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Mohammad Rizwan shoulder-bumped Harshit Rana during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai.

The ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai has seen several notable moments already. One of them was when Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan shoulder-bumped India pacer Harshit Rana during the 21st over of the Men in Green’s innings. The incident happened while Rizwan ran for a single off the fifth ball of the over.

The Rizwan-Harshit Altercation

It was a short ball from Harshit which Rizwan pulled towards deep square leg and soon began running. Harshit seemed to be out of his mind as he ended up ball-watching. This was when Rizwan collided with the Indian speedster, who was clearly unhappy and angry.

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas were involved in a similar altercation during the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test in Melbourne in December 2024.

Harshit made his ODI debut only earlier in February against England in Nagpur. He finished with figures of 3/53 in 10 overs. Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which paved the way for Harshit to replace him in the squad. The 23-year-old has played five ODIs to date and taken nine wickets.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, Pakistan, who opted to bat, finished with 241 all out in 49.4 overs. Rana hit the final nail in the coffin which was also his only wicket in this match. Saud Shakeel (62) and skipper Rizwan (46) were the top scorers for the defending champions. Rizwan hit three boundaries during his knock being bowled out by Axar Patel.

Talking about the match scenario, Pakistan are in a do-or-die situation as they entered this match on the back of a 60-run loss to New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener. India, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their first match and a win over Pakistan will put them in a good position to qualify for the semi-finals.

Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
Harshit Rana
India vs Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Punishes Naseem Shah With a VINTAGE Pull Shot vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma was at his absolute best in India's run chase against Pakistan.
7:27 pm
Vishnu PN

Shaheen Afridi Makes A Fool Of Himself; Takes Nonsensical Review After Kuldeep Yadav Plumbs Him [WATCH]

His bat missed the ball by a mile.
6:40 pm
Disha Asrani
Ravindra Jadeja

Jaddu Jaffa! Ravindra Jadeja Cleans Up Tayyab Tahir With a Stunner During Pakistan Clash in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Jadeja showed why he is still one of the best in the business
6:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
mohammed rizwan

Axar Patel Castles Mohammed Rizwan As Pakistan Captain Falls Short Of Fifty In Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

The Pakistan captain charged out of crease and spinner read it perfectly
6:06 pm
Samarnath Soory
Axar Patel picked the ball and threw it in one motion, hitting the stumps in a flash to find Imam-ul-Haq short of his crease.

Axar Patel With Another Big Impact in Champions Trophy 2025! Makes a Lightning-Quick Reflexes To Catch Imam-Ul-Haq Short [WATCH]

Axar Patel picked the ball and threw it in one motion, hitting the stumps in a flash to find Imam-ul-Haq short of his crease.
3:53 pm
Darpan Jain
babar azam hardik pandya celebration

Hardik Pandya Gives Babar Azam a Cold Send Off After Dismissing Him in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

4:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
