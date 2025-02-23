After Kohli-Konstas, Mohammad Rizwan Shoulder-Bumps Harshit Rana During India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Mohammad Rizwan shoulder-bumped Harshit Rana during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai.

The ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai has seen several notable moments already. One of them was when Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan shoulder-bumped India pacer Harshit Rana during the 21st over of the Men in Green’s innings. The incident happened while Rizwan ran for a single off the fifth ball of the over.

The Rizwan-Harshit Altercation

It was a short ball from Harshit which Rizwan pulled towards deep square leg and soon began running. Harshit seemed to be out of his mind as he ended up ball-watching. This was when Rizwan collided with the Indian speedster, who was clearly unhappy and angry.

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas were involved in a similar altercation during the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test in Melbourne in December 2024.

Harshit made his ODI debut only earlier in February against England in Nagpur. He finished with figures of 3/53 in 10 overs. Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy, which paved the way for Harshit to replace him in the squad. The 23-year-old has played five ODIs to date and taken nine wickets.

At the time of writing this report, Pakistan, who opted to bat, finished with 241 all out in 49.4 overs. Rana hit the final nail in the coffin which was also his only wicket in this match. Saud Shakeel (62) and skipper Rizwan (46) were the top scorers for the defending champions. Rizwan hit three boundaries during his knock being bowled out by Axar Patel.

Talking about the match scenario, Pakistan are in a do-or-die situation as they entered this match on the back of a 60-run loss to New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener. India, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in their first match and a win over Pakistan will put them in a good position to qualify for the semi-finals.

