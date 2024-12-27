Not Harsh Enough, Slap on the Wrists: Experts Slam Lenient Punishment for Virat Kohli After Sam Konstas Incident

The ICC fined 20% of his match fees and gave one demerit point for his actions.

Virat Kohli has been the centre of attention since the first day of the Boxing Day Test due to his shoulder bump with Sam Konstas. He probably tried to break his concentration since Konstas was batting well, but he should have avoided it because it was inappropriate and unnecessary.

On Channel 7, the former Australian captain exclaimed the punishment wasn’t harsh enough, citing the enormity of the incident. He felt people would think it’s acceptable now.

“Personally, I don’t think it was harsh enough. There have been precedents; things have happened in the past, and it generally has been 15-25% fine, but let’s have a look at the enormity of the incident. It was the most watched day of cricket throughout the whole year all around the world. Imagine if that now happens in a grade game. What’s gonna happen? I think people are gonna think that’s almost acceptable now.”

It’s a slap on the wrist: Sunil Gavaskar

Meanwhile, former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar also had similar views on the punishment, stating it’s a “slap on the wrist”. He added people shouldn’t remember Kohli for this incident but rather for his batting achievements.

“That’s a slap on the wrist. All these players are highly paid professionals. Any fines will have to be a deterrent. That is in the books that you have fine an x amount. One can understand the ICC match referee went by the books and what the playing conditions are, but I just hope Kohli, who has been one of the greatest players in the world, is not remembered for this. He has got to be remembered for what he has done with the bat.”

The Aussie media ensured this incident maligned Kohli’s image as much as possible. He has been on the front page of most of their publications, and his dwindling form has been recent.

He looked good during his 86-run stay in the Boxing Day Test before nicking one straight to the wicketkeeper. Kohli would want to build on this innings and make a big one in the next innings.

