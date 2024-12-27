Terrible Mix-Up With Virat Kohli Leads to an Unfortunate Run-Out for Yashasvi Jaiswal [WATCH]

Jaiswal looked so good in the middle, but an error in calling led to a wicket against the run of play.

Yashasvi Jaiswal got run out in an unfortunate manner during a mix-up with Virat Kohli on the final delivery of the 41st over. Jaiswal looked so good in the middle, but an error in calling led to a wicket against the run of play.

Scott Boland bowled a fuller-length delivery on the off-stump line, to which Jaiswal drove to the mid-on region and immediately called for a run. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was watching the ball and didn’t go too far away from his crease, shouting “no” immediately.

However, Jaiswal had already come near him and had no chance to go back after Kohli decided to stay in his crease. The Australian captain Pat Cummins instantly picked the ball and aimed at the stumps but missed it.

However, Alex Carey, the wicketkeeper batter, immediately grabbed the ball and dislodged the bails to cut Jaiswal’s innings short. Maybe Kohli should have accepted the call and ran for it, but Jaiswal was also at fault for running without even looking at his partner and had to depart just before the end of play.

India lose three wickets in quick succession as Australia bounce back

At one stage, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli looked good and formed a big partnership for the third wicket to keep India on track after Australia posted a big total in the first innings. However, this run-out took away all the good work by the two batters as India suffered a mini-collapse during the end moments of the day.

Soon, Virat Kohli, who looked solid throughout his stay, poked one outside the off-stump line and nicked straight to the wicketkeeper, who completed an easy catch. Later, the nightwatchman Akash Deep couldn’t last long either as Scott Boland removed both batters in quick succession.

By the end of the day, India are 164/5, with Rishabh Pant (6) and Ravindra Jadeja (4) on the crease. They could have easily avoided that carnage in the last half an hour or so because Australia were slowly running out of options.

Instead, India made plenty of mistakes and crumbled after the run-out. Pant and Jadeja hope to stitch a big partnership tomorrow.

