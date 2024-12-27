‘What Did You Do Wrong?’ – Nathan Lyon Asks a Hilarious Question to KL Rahul After His Demotion to No.3 [WATCH]

KL Rahul has been India’s best batter on this Australia tour and batted superbly while opening the innings against an in-form Aussie pace attack.

Nathan Lyon asked KL Rahul a hilarious question right after he arrived at the crease on the second day of the Boxing Day Test. It’s worth noting that Rahul was demoted to No.3 in this game in order to accommodate Rohit Sharma at the top again.

KL Rahul has been India’s best batter on this Australia tour and batted superbly while opening the innings against an in-form Aussie pace attack. His technique has been compact, and he has looked clearer than everyone else in the batting unit with his plans to counter the opponent.

Hence, Nathan Lyon was also surprised to see Rahul being demoted just to allow an out-of-form Rohit Sharma a chance to get back to his best at a position where he found ample success in the past. He asked Rahul what he had done to be displaced from the opening position.

“What did you do wrong to bat one down?” asked Nathan Lyon to Rahul after he arrived to bat during the second session.

Rohit Sharma’s promotion to the top doesn’t work for India

Before the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Rohit Sharma was going through a horrid run that started during the home season in September earlier this year. During his absence in the first Test, KL Rahul opened the innings and did exceedingly well as an opener, so the team continued with him at the top once Rohit returned.

Rohit struggled badly at No.6, so he was slotted to open again in this Test, but the move didn’t work as the Indian captain registered another low score. He was dismissed on a score of 3 in five deliveries and got out in the second over of the innings.

It was a loose shot from Rohit, who should have scored big after unsettling Rahul’s position again. Rahul looked good during his stay but was undone by an unplayable delivery by Pat Cummins just before the Tea.

Rohit’s struggles have become too hard for the team to ignore, and it will be interesting to see how long they persist with him. For starters, they should slot Rahul to open again because he deserves that position.

