No Trust in Spinners, Dismantled Captaincy: Rohit Sharma Receives Flak From All Quarters for Questionable Captaincy

He is short in confidence, his tactics have been flawed, and India are struggling again.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been heavily criticised throughout the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy for various reasons. He has been nowhere close to his best with the willow and has made several tactical errors as a captain.
On Sen Radio, Former Aussie batter Simon Katich blamed Rohit for India’s poor show in this series, exclaiming his captaincy has been reactive. He feels Australia are bullying India.
“India has been dismantled here, and it’s started at the top with Rohit. It’s not been proactive captaincy at all. It’s been reactive and they look like they are in disarray. Australia are bullying them.”
When Steve Smith and Pat Cummins were going well in the second day’s first session, Rohit chased the ball and placed fielders right where the ball went on the previous delivery. He didn’t have close-in fielders for Cummins, who gave a few chances and allowed Australia to get to a massive total of 474 in the first innings.
Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri called out Rohit’s team selection and use of his resources during the first innings of the Boxing Day Test. On Star Sports, he exclaimed that Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar’s entry into the bowling attack had been delayed.
“Spin wasn’t used as much as it should have. It took a gap of 40 overs before Jadeja was introduced into the attack. It took a long time for Washington Sundar to bowl his first over. So when you’re playing two spinners, you have to ask the question, why did you play two spinners? What was the need if you don’t trust them?”
Former India selector MSK Prasad also criticised Rohit for giving an extended spell to Bumrah and Siraj rather than looking for alternatives. On Star Sports, he also said that Rohit is not proactive enough.
“Captaincy has a direct impact on the performance of the team. Unfortunately, Rohit hasn’t been proactive and is struggling. When Sam Konstas was blazing all guns, he continued with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for 11 overs instead of turning to someone else.”
