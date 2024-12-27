No Trust in Spinners, Dismantled Captaincy: Rohit Sharma Receives Flak From All Quarters for Questionable Captaincy

He is short in confidence, his tactics have been flawed, and India are struggling again.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been heavily criticised throughout the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy for various reasons. He has been nowhere close to his best with the willow and has made several tactical errors as a captain.

On Sen Radio, Former Aussie batter Simon Katich blamed Rohit for India’s poor show in this series, exclaiming his captaincy has been reactive. He feels Australia are bullying India.

“India has been dismantled here, and it’s started at the top with Rohit. It’s not been proactive captaincy at all. It’s been reactive and they look like they are in disarray. Australia are bullying them.”

When Steve Smith and Pat Cummins were going well in the second day’s first session, Rohit chased the ball and placed fielders right where the ball went on the previous delivery. He didn’t have close-in fielders for Cummins, who gave a few chances and allowed Australia to get to a massive total of 474 in the first innings.

This attack barring Bumrah isn't off the Aus quality thats why captaincy and field placing become very important. Smith edged 4 to leg slip 6 times. Rohit was not even reacting to the batter's scoring shot. https://t.co/bF2LoEOYj4 — Abhinandan Nahata (@khelgyani_abhi) December 27, 2024

Rohit is just lost. He is taking wrong decision on the field and off the field. His batting is not clicking, he is getting out in the some of the most embarrassing ways. Feels like India need to think about giving the captaincy duties to Bumrah in Tests.#RohitSharma

#INDvsAUS — Parthik Chaudhary (@Parthik1111) December 27, 2024

Why did you play two spinners: Ravi Shastri

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri called out Rohit’s team selection and use of his resources during the first innings of the Boxing Day Test. On Star Sports, he exclaimed that Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar’s entry into the bowling attack had been delayed.

“Spin wasn’t used as much as it should have. It took a gap of 40 overs before Jadeja was introduced into the attack. It took a long time for Washington Sundar to bowl his first over. So when you’re playing two spinners, you have to ask the question, why did you play two spinners? What was the need if you don’t trust them?”

NKR and Sundar have COMBINED bowled 22 overs. Akash Deep has himself bowled 24. Bumrah 28.



This only means NKR and Sundar are picked over Gill for primarily being batters who can bowl a few overs. This was the “not fitting into combinations”. In a red ball game.



Wonderful — . (@aravint_2107) December 27, 2024

Rohit should be dropped out of the 5th test. Restore the Perth team. Give captaincy to Bumrah. — Vandit Jain (@TheOneDit) December 27, 2024

Rohit Sharma is no longer same batsman; he is relying on his captaincy.



The audacity of some fans to criticize Dhoni even during this phase is unbelievable 🙏🏻 — you are either shameless or were born to be shameless! pic.twitter.com/lb0842cdY7 — 𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑳𝑨 (@Vidyadhar_R) December 27, 2024

Also Read: ‘Mereko Daalna Padega’ – Rohit Sharma Gives an Amusing Remark During the Field Placement on Day 2 [WATCH]

Former India selector MSK Prasad also criticised Rohit for giving an extended spell to Bumrah and Siraj rather than looking for alternatives. On Star Sports, he also said that Rohit is not proactive enough.

“Captaincy has a direct impact on the performance of the team. Unfortunately, Rohit hasn’t been proactive and is struggling. When Sam Konstas was blazing all guns, he continued with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for 11 overs instead of turning to someone else.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.