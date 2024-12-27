News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been heavily criticised throughout the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy for various reasons.
News
December 27, 2024 - 10:09 am

No Trust in Spinners, Dismantled Captaincy: Rohit Sharma Receives Flak From All Quarters for Questionable Captaincy

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He is short in confidence, his tactics have been flawed, and India are struggling again.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been heavily criticised throughout the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy for various reasons.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has been heavily criticised throughout the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy for various reasons. He has been nowhere close to his best with the willow and has made several tactical errors as a captain.

On Sen Radio, Former Aussie batter Simon Katich blamed Rohit for India’s poor show in this series, exclaiming his captaincy has been reactive. He feels Australia are bullying India.

“India has been dismantled here, and it’s started at the top with Rohit. It’s not been proactive captaincy at all. It’s been reactive and they look like they are in disarray. Australia are bullying them.”

When Steve Smith and Pat Cummins were going well in the second day’s first session, Rohit chased the ball and placed fielders right where the ball went on the previous delivery. He didn’t have close-in fielders for Cummins, who gave a few chances and allowed Australia to get to a massive total of 474 in the first innings.

Why did you play two spinners: Ravi Shastri

Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri called out Rohit’s team selection and use of his resources during the first innings of the Boxing Day Test. On Star Sports, he exclaimed that Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar’s entry into the bowling attack had been delayed.

“Spin wasn’t used as much as it should have. It took a gap of 40 overs before Jadeja was introduced into the attack. It took a long time for Washington Sundar to bowl his first over. So when you’re playing two spinners, you have to ask the question, why did you play two spinners? What was the need if you don’t trust them?”

Also Read: ‘Mereko Daalna Padega’ – Rohit Sharma Gives an Amusing Remark During the Field Placement on Day 2 [WATCH]

Former India selector MSK Prasad also criticised Rohit for giving an extended spell to Bumrah and Siraj rather than looking for alternatives. On Star Sports, he also said that Rohit is not proactive enough.

“Captaincy has a direct impact on the performance of the team. Unfortunately, Rohit hasn’t been proactive and is struggling. When Sam Konstas was blazing all guns, he continued with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for 11 overs instead of turning to someone else.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Ravi Shastri
Rohit Sharma
Simon Katich

Related posts

Former Australian cricketer and current broadcaster Kerry O’Keefe has issued an apology to Virat Kohli after calling him “arrogant” on the first day of the Boxing Day Test.

Virat Kohli Receives Apology From Former Australian Cricketer for ‘Arrogant’ Comment After the Sam Konstas Incident

Following yesterday’s Sam Konstas incident, Kerry, who was on air, said Kohli’s career is built on arrogance.
News
27/12/2024
Rohit Sharma

Former Selector Lashes Out at Rohit Sharma on Live Commentary, Calls for More Proactive Approach in Border-Gavaskar Series

Apart from Rohit's struggles with that bat, his captaincy has also come under the radar.
News
27/12/2024
Virat Kohli has been the centre of attention since the first day of the Boxing Day Test due to his shoulder bump with Sam Konstas.

Not Harsh Enough, Slap on the Wrists: Experts Slam Lenient Punishment for Virat Kohli After Sam Konstas Incident

The ICC fined 20% of his match fees and gave one demerit point for his actions.
News
27/12/2024
Shahrukh Khan was at his threatening best during Tamil Nadu’s latest fixture against Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Visakhapatnam.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Batter Scores an Unbeaten 132 To Revive His Team From 68/5 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Coming to bat at No.6, Shahrukh amassed 132 runs in just 85 deliveries, comprising 13 boundaries and seven maximums, at a strike rate of 155.29.
Indian Premier League - IPL
26/12/2024
Virat Kohli

Ponting Slams Kohli for Shoulder Barging Teenager; Internet Reminds Him of His Face-Off With 17-Year-Old Harbhajan

The incident happened during the 1998 Coca Cola Cup.
News
26/12/2024
Virat Kohli is fined 20% of the match fee and given one demerit point following his actions on the first day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Virat Kohli fined 20% match fee and given one demerit point for physical confrontation with Sam Konstas

He accepted the offence after a hearing from the match referee Andy Pycroft.
News
26/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy