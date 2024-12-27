News
Rohit Sharma was at his cheeky best again while setting the field on the second day of the Boxing Day Test.
WATCH
December 27, 2024 - 9:01 am

‘Mereko Daalna Padega’ – Rohit Sharma Gives an Amusing Remark During the Field Placement on Day 2 [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Rohit’s comments went viral immediately, and people enjoyed them across social media platforms.

Rohit Sharma was at his cheeky best again while setting the field on the second day of the Boxing Day Test. He was discussing plans with bowler Ravindra Jadeja when he made hilarious comments, probably unhappy with what Jadeja asked for during the field placement.

“Nahi jayega yaar. Udhar out ho jayega itna lamba hai udhar yaar humein out karne mein dekhna hai usko yaar. Out kaun karega phir? Main? Mereko daalna padega (It won’t go there. The boundary is long in that region, we need to get him out. Who will get him out then? Me? I will have to bowl).”

Rohit’s comments went viral immediately, and people enjoyed them across social media platforms. He made a habit of making these hilarious remarks, and the stump mic has captured them throughout this series.

Also Read: Unsold Overseas Star From IPL 2025 Auction Shows What Franchises Missed Out, Slams Six Boundaries in One Over in BBL

He was probably frustrated with India’s inability to dismiss the last few batters, for they kept weaving partnerships one after another, taking Australia to a massive total. Hence, India were desperate to dismiss the remaining batters as early as possible, but things didn’t pan out as expected for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Australia posted 474 in the first innings of the Melbourne Test

After winning the toss, Australia opted to bat first, and the decision turned out to be right. They posted a massive 474 in the first innings, with most batters getting good scores.

Steve Smith registered a magnificent ton, scoring 140 runs in 197 balls. Meanwhile, Sam Konstas (60), Usman Khawaja (57), and Marnus Labuschagne (72) scored crucial fifties to tire Indian bowlers further.

They batted for 122.4 overs and left India out of plans, who were visibly unhappy seeing Aussie batters score runs one after another. Jasprit Bumrah snared four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja dismissed as many as three batters during the first innings.

India will need to bat exceptionally well in their first innings if they are to remain alive in the contest because Australia have posted a huge total. They have already lost Rohit Sharma, who registered another low score while coming to open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal in this game.

AUS vs IND
Border Gavaskar Trophy
Ravindra Jadeja
Rohit Sharma

