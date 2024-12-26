Unsold Overseas Star From IPL 2025 Auction Shows What Franchises Missed Out, Slams Six Boundaries in One Over in BBL

His recent knock delivers a powerful statement after going unsold.

England wicketkeeper batter Ben Duckett put up an emphatic display of batting in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) which would surely make the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises regret after he went unsold in last month’s IPL 2025 auction.

The 30-year-old left-hander gave a testament to his sheer prowess by whopping six boundaries in one over during a match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers.

Duckett, who was listed at a base price of INR 2 crores at the auction in Jeddah, began his onslaught in the fourth over the innings opposite Sydney Sixers spinner Akeal Hosein – the No.1 ranked T20I bowler. Duckett began the over with a boundary, pulling Akeal Hosein’s short delivery over mid-wicket. He got lucky on the next ball, edging it through the vacant slip region for another four.

On the third ball, Duckett adjusted to the line and powered a pull over mid-wicket and then reverse swept a full delivery next. The fifth boundary wasl also off a reverse sweep while he ended the over in style, lofting a slower delivery for his sixth consecutive boundary.

Check the video of his Duckett’s onslaught below.

Six fours in the one over!



Ben Duckett is going off at the SCG – hitting Akeal Hosein for six fours in a row. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/U0mZ9VjiSS — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 26, 2024

Ben Duckett makes IPL franchises regret

Following his blitzkrieg, Ben Duckett continued with his carnage, dominating the Sydney Sixers’ bowlers with ease. The England batter reached his half-century in just 22 balls, delivering a powerful statement after going unsold in the IPL auction.

Duckett finished his innings with an impressive 68 runs off 29 balls, boasting a strike rate of 234. His knock included 10 boundaries and 2 sixes, propelling the Melbourne Stars to a formidable total of 194 runs.

Duckett’s knock however went in vain as Sydney Sixers opener James Vince put up a batting masterclass, slamming an unbeaten 101* to chase down the target with 11 balls left.

