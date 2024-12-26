News
KKR pacer Spencer Johnson impresses after injury comeback
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 26, 2024 - 7:07 pm

KKR Speedster Bowls Superb Spell of 4/20 on Comeback From Injury; Impresses Fans Ahead of IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was picked up by the defending IPL champions at last month's auction for INR 2.8 crores.

KKR pacer Spencer Johnson impresses after injury comeback

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) speedster Spencer Johnson has made a resounding comeback from injury, registering incredible figures of 4/20 during a Big Bash League (BBL) match between Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat.

Johnson, who was picked up by defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions KKR at last month’s auction for INR 2.8 crores, had suffered a toe injury that forced him out of the first few Brisbane Heat games in the ongoing BBL.

Johnson got the scalps of Finn Allen, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner and Ashton Agar. Notably, Allen and Agar were dismissed for ducks.

Johnson’s spell ahead of the IPL 2025 season will definitely make the KKR fans happy and put the Aussie pacer in contention for a spot in the playing XI.

ALSO READ: Unsold Star From IPL 2025 Auction Responds With Game-Changing Unbeaten 139*, Plays Lone Warrior to Help His Team Win a Thriller by 1 Wicket

Spencer Johnson can be KKR’s X-Factor for IPL 2025

The left-arm pacer has already given a testament to his sheer skillset in his limited international appearances. He currently holds the record for the best figures by an Australian pacer in Men’s T20Is, breaking James Faulkner’s record set back in 2016 against Pakistan during the T20 World Cup.

Earlier this year, Johnson also clinched the Player of the Match award in the BBL final when the Brisbane Heat secured the title by defeating the Sydney Sixers. He delivered an impressive spell of 4-0-26-4, helping the Heat dismiss the Sixers for 112 in 17.3 overs while defending a target of 166.

Johnson also grabbed attention in the Hundred Men’s competition, where he bowled an extraordinary 19 dot balls out of 20 on debut.

Considering his impressive performances in various tournaments worldwide, KKR will likely be eager to utilize the fast bowler’s potential and Johnson could serve as their ‘X factor’ player in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

