Unsold Star From IPL 2025 Auction Responds With Game-Changing Unbeaten 139*, Plays Lone Warrior to Help His Team Win a Thriller by 1 Wicket

He was most recently a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) setup.

Talented and dynamic India batter Mayank Agarwal, who was once a household name in the Indian Premier League (IPL), surprisingly went unsold at last month’s IPL 2025 auction. He most recently was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) setup during the IPL 2023 and IPL 2024 seasons.

However, the 33-year-old has responded to the snub in a dominating fashion, slamming an unbeaten 139* during a Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) match between Karnataka and Punjab.

Agarwal’s knock of 139 came off 127 deliveries, comprising a stellar 17 boundaries and three sixes. Notably, this was his 15th century in List A cricket. He also owns 23 fifties.

Speaking about Mayank’s form in the ongoing VHT campaign, he has looked in decent touch. The right-hander started with 47-run knock versus Mumbai but veteran opener fell for a paltry 18 against Puducherry in the next match but made amends with his recent unbeaten ton to help his side maintain a 100% win record in the domestic 50-over tournament.

ALSO READ: PBKS’ IPL 2025 Signing Breathes Fire With a Sensational Four-Wicket Haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Bowls Out Opposition for a Trivial 80

Mayank Agarwal’s heroics help Karnataka seal a thrilling win

The Karnataka captain played the role of a lone warrior for his side in a crucial Group C contest against Punjab. After Punjab scored 247/10 in 49.2 overs batting first, Karnataka found themselves in all sorts of problems but Mayank’s brilliance saw them win the contest by a narrow margin of 1 wicket.

Mayank Agarwal and other opener Nikin Jose handed Karnataka a fine start with a 50-run stand. The Karnataka team soon found themselves struggling at 84/4. However, Mayank and Shreyas Gopal (29) steadied the innings with a crucial 67-run partnership.

Despite Punjab consistently picking up wickets, Karnataka found themselves at 203/9 at one point. Mayank, however, stayed resilient and ensured he saw the team through to the finish line. Mayank’s knock will thus serve as a great example to highlight his true potential and help him revive his career especially after the recent IPL snub.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.