News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Mayank Agarwal
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 26, 2024 - 6:20 pm

Unsold Star From IPL 2025 Auction Responds With Game-Changing Unbeaten 139*, Plays Lone Warrior to Help His Team Win a Thriller by 1 Wicket

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was most recently a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) setup.

Mayank Agarwal

Talented and dynamic India batter Mayank Agarwal, who was once a household name in the Indian Premier League (IPL), surprisingly went unsold at last month’s IPL 2025 auction. He most recently was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) setup during the IPL 2023 and IPL 2024 seasons.

However, the 33-year-old has responded to the snub in a dominating fashion, slamming an unbeaten 139* during a Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) match between Karnataka and Punjab.

Agarwal’s knock of 139 came off 127 deliveries, comprising a stellar 17 boundaries and three sixes. Notably, this was his 15th century in List A cricket. He also owns 23 fifties.

Speaking about Mayank’s form in the ongoing VHT campaign, he has looked in decent touch. The right-hander started with 47-run knock versus Mumbai but veteran opener fell for a paltry 18 against Puducherry in the next match but made amends with his recent unbeaten ton to help his side maintain a 100% win record in the domestic 50-over tournament.

ALSO READ: PBKS’ IPL 2025 Signing Breathes Fire With a Sensational Four-Wicket Haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Bowls Out Opposition for a Trivial 80

Mayank Agarwal’s heroics help Karnataka seal a thrilling win

The Karnataka captain played the role of a lone warrior for his side in a crucial Group C contest against Punjab. After Punjab scored 247/10 in 49.2 overs batting first, Karnataka found themselves in all sorts of problems but Mayank’s brilliance saw them win the contest by a narrow margin of 1 wicket.

Mayank Agarwal and other opener Nikin Jose handed Karnataka a fine start with a 50-run stand. The Karnataka team soon found themselves struggling at 84/4. However, Mayank and Shreyas Gopal (29) steadied the innings with a crucial 67-run partnership.

Despite Punjab consistently picking up wickets, Karnataka found themselves at 203/9 at one point. Mayank, however, stayed resilient and ensured he saw the team through to the finish line. Mayank’s knock will thus serve as a great example to highlight his true potential and help him revive his career especially after the recent IPL snub.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025 auction
mayank agarwal
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Vijay Hazare Trophy

Related posts

PBKS IPL 2025 signing Yash Thakur

PBKS’ IPL 2025 Signing Breathes Fire With a Sensational Four-Wicket Haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Bowls Out Opposition for a Trivial 80

He finished with figures of 4/27 in his 10 overs.
Indian Premier League - IPL
26/12/2024
KKR IPL 2025 recruit Angkrish Raghuvanshi

KKR’s Young IPL 2025 Recruit Goes Berserk, Slams Explosive Fifty at a Strike-Rate of Over 277 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

He was picked up by the defending champions for INR 3 crores at last month's IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
26/12/2024
Shahrukh Khan was at his threatening best during Tamil Nadu’s latest fixture against Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Visakhapatnam.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Batter Scores an Unbeaten 132 To Revive His Team From 68/5 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Coming to bat at No.6, Shahrukh amassed 132 runs in just 85 deliveries, comprising 13 boundaries and seven maximums, at a strike rate of 155.29.
Indian Premier League - IPL
26/12/2024
Sameer Rizvi

2 Double Centuries in 4 Days: Latest Delhi Capitals Recruit Gives Glimpses of His Fireworks Ahead of IPL 2025

His scores so far in the U23 tournament are mindboggling - 27, 137*, 153, 201*, 8, 202*
Indian Premier League - IPL
25/12/2024
KKR

3 Stars Who Might Remain on the KKR Bench in IPL 2025

Given the problem of plenty, there might be a few cricketers who could fail to make the cut in the playing XI.
Indian Premier League - IPL
25/12/2024
Mumbai Indians Allah Ghazanfar to make Test debut

Record-Breaking Mumbai Indians Spin Sensation Set for Test Debut Ahead of IPL 2025

While he was not a part of the Test squad initially, his recent heroics made the Afghanistan board included him as a late addition
Indian Premier League - IPL
25/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy