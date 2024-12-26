News
PBKS IPL 2025 signing Yash Thakur
Indian Premier League - IPL
December 26, 2024 - 4:48 pm

PBKS’ IPL 2025 Signing Breathes Fire With a Sensational Four-Wicket Haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy, Bowls Out Opposition for a Trivial 80

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He finished with figures of 4/27 in his 10 overs.

PBKS IPL 2025 signing Yash Thakur

Talented young speedster Yash Thakur, who was bought by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, put up a fiery bowling display in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT).

Playing for Vidarbha in the VHT, the INR 1.6 crores PBKS recruit finished with figures of 4/27 in his 10 overs including two maidens during a match against Chhattisgarh. He also maintained a tight bowling economy of just 2.7.

Thakur’s heroics helped Vidarbha bundle out their opposition for a trivial score of 80. Given the paltry chase, Vidarbha eventually wrapped up the contest in 18 overs to secure a big eight-wicket win.

Furthermore, Yash Thakur gave a glimpse of his lethal bowling which will serve as a caution to other franchises in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

ALSO READ: KKR’s Young IPL 2025 Recruit Goes Berserk, Slams Explosive Fifty at a Strike-Rate of Over 277 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Yash Thakur can evolve into a long term investment for PBKS

Prior to joining PBKS, Yash Thakur plied his trade for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the previous two IPL seasons. And Thakur has done incredibly well while playing for LSG, picking up third-most wickets for the team in the last two years.

Since 2023, Thakur has claimed 24 wickets with an average of 28.79 and a strike rate of 16.83, including one four-wicket haul and one five-wicket haul. Known for his ability to take wickets, he plays a crucial role as an enforcer during the middle overs.

Yash delivers the ball with impressive pace, often unsettling batters. Despite being tasked with bowling challenging overs for LSG, he has demonstrated excellent control over his lengths and has performed admirably against some of the top batters in the IPL.

At just 25 years old, Yash represents a valuable long-term investment for PBKS. His current performance serves as a testament to his mettle and will definitely increase his chances of becoming a mainstay in the PBKS squad.

IPL 2025
Punjab Kings
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Yash Thakur

