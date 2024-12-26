KKR’s Young IPL 2025 Recruit Goes Berserk, Slams Explosive Fifty at a Strike-Rate of Over 277 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

He was picked up by the defending champions for INR 3 crores at last month's IPL 2025 auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) young batting sensation Angkrish Raghuvanshi gave a sheer display of his incredible mettle with a fiery fifty in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT). Angkrish, who was picked up by the defending champions for INR 3 crores at last month’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) auction, slammed an 18-ball fifty, striking at an explosive rate of 277.78. His innings comprised nine fours and one maximum.

Notably, Angkrish Raghuvanshi was part of the KKR championship-winning side last season. Although the franchise couldn’t retain him ahead of the auction, the KKR management made sure to repay their faith by securing him during the auction round.

In IPL 2024, the 20-year-old batter played a crucial role in the middle order for the three-time IPL winners. He featured in 10 games, amassing 163 runs while striking the ball over 150.

Speaking about the match, Raghuvanshi’s blinder of a knock helped Mumbai chase down a paltry target of 74 against Arunachal Pradesh in just 5.3 overs and secure a massive nine-wicket win.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi will be a talent to watch out for in IPL 2025

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has already given a testament to his skill and talent. He gained significant attention during the IPL 2024 season, where he demonstrated his ability with a remarkable half-century on debut, highlighting his potential as a middle-order batsman capable of stabilizing an innings or accelerating when needed.

Raghuvanshi has also showcased his talent in domestic cricket, delivering consistent performances in the U-19 circuit and T20 leagues. His knack for analyzing game situations and adjusting his approach makes him a versatile player, well-suited to various roles within the batting lineup. With regular opportunities, Raghuvanshi has the potential to be a standout performer in the upcoming IPL 2025 season and will be one of the rare talents to watch out for.

