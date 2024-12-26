Gujarat Titans (GT) Batter Scores an Unbeaten 132 To Revive His Team From 68/5 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Coming to bat at No.6, Shahrukh amassed 132 runs in just 85 deliveries, comprising 13 boundaries and seven maximums, at a strike rate of 155.29.

Shahrukh Khan was at his threatening best during Tamil Nadu’s latest fixture against Uttar Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Visakhapatnam. He came in a tough situation but navigated threats and showed true character with the willow under immense pressure.

Coming to bat at No.6, Shahrukh amassed 132 runs in just 85 deliveries, comprising 13 boundaries and seven maximums, at a strike rate of 155.29. 71.21% of his runs came via boundaries, and he hit a boundary every 4.25 deliveries.

When he arrived at the crease, Tamil Nadu were in deep trouble at 64/4, which soon turned 68/5. However, Shahrukh formed a vital 216-run stand with Mohamed Ali, who also played a sensational 76-run knock under pressure.

Also Read: Ponting Slams Kohli for Shoulder Barging Teenager; Internet Reminds Him of His Face-Off With 17-Year-Old Harbhajan

Both remained unbeaten throughout the innings, but Shahrukh’s knock was crucial in taking Tamil Nadu to such a big score, even after losing half of the side in just 22.1 overs. It was a display of grit, patience, and technique from Shahrukh, who showed why he is rated so highly in the domestic arena.

End Innings: Tamil Nadu – 284/5 in 47.0 overs (Shahrukh Khan 132 off 85, S Mohamed Ali 76 off 75) #TNvUP #VijayHazareTrophy — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 26, 2024

Uttar Pradesh lost three wickets in 13 overs in a 285-run chase

Shahrukh Khan’s blitzkrieg knock ensured Tamil Nadu posted a fighting 284/5 in the first innings of a rain-affected 47-over contest. During the chase, Uttar Pradesh didn’t have the brightest of starts, losing as many as three wickets inside 13 overs.

They lost their top three – Abhishek Goswami (14), Aryan Juyal (8), and Karan Sharma (8) – early, leaving their team in deep trouble. Like in the first innings, Uttar Pradesh will also require a flash of brilliance from one of their batters to remain on track in this tricky chase.

This deck doesn’t look easy to bat on, showing the worth of Shahrukh’s knock in the first innings. There’s still ample batting left in UP’s team, but the target is daunting on a relatively tough pitch.

Tamil Nadu would hope to keep applying the pressure and not let this game slip away like Uttar Pradesh did in the first dig. Whatever the result, Shahrukh Khan played a magnificent knock and gave more than enough for his bowlers to defend.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.