Ponting Slams Kohli for Shoulder Barging Teenager; Internet Reminds Him of His Face-Off With 17-Year-Old Harbhajan

The incident happened during the 1998 Coca Cola Cup.

Star India batter Virat Kohli turned up the heat in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) after an intense face-off with Australia’s teenage debutant Sam Konstas. Earlier today on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Melbourne, things really got heated when Virat Kohli had a bit of a run-in with Konstas where the Indian veteran found himself in a shoulder-bumping incident with the youngster.

The incident sparked mixed reactions among cricket fans, with former Australian captain Ricky Ponting quickly blaming Kohli, alleging that he had ‘instigated’ the confrontation.

The former Aussie skipper said, “Have a look where Virat walks. Virat’s walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever.”

However, it was a kicker that the accusation came from Ponting as the internet was quick to remind the Aussie of a similar incident of his face-off with a young 17-year-old Harbhajan Singh back in 1998 during the Coca Cola Cup.

What happened between Ricky Ponting and Harbhajan Singh?

A young Harbhajan Singh was just beginning his journey in international cricket, riding high after an impressive three-wicket performance against Australia. However, Ricky Ponting was determined to make his presence felt and he unleashed an aggressive assault, smashing boundaries to race to 31 off 25 balls.

However, Harbhajan was not one to shy away from a challenge. In the same over, the teenage spinner cleverly outwitted Ponting, who was stumped by Nayan Mongia. Harbhajan’s fiery send-off made it clear who had come out on top in that battle.

An irate Ponting wasn’t willing to take it quietly. On his way back to the pavilion, he deliberately bumped into Harbhajan and exchanged heated words. This intense moment marked the beginning of one of cricket’s most legendary rivalries, with Ponting often struggling against Harbhajan in the years to come.

