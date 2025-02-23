News
Shreyas Iyer
news
Last updated: February 23, 2025

‘Think We Could Have Won Earlier’ – Shreyas Iyer Comments on India Win Over Pakistan in Champions trophy 2025, NRR Question Arises

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Despite two wins in two games, India haven't secured semi final qualification.

Shreyas Iyer

The Indian team outclassed arch-rivals and defending champions Pakistan in their Champions Trophy 2025 group-stage fixture tonight. The Men in Blue chased down their target of 242 with six wickets left and 45 balls remaining, courtesy of a century from Virat Kohli (100 of 111 balls).

India has now picked up two wins in two games after beating Bangladesh in their tournament opener and they sit comfortably at the top of Group A with four points. However, despite winning the first two matches and having one to go, India are yet to confirm their semi-final berth and the net run rate can come into play depending on the results in the final round.

Echoing on the same lines, Shreyas Iyer also hinted that India could have played more aggressively and wrapped up the contest earlier.

ALSO READ:

Shreyas Iyer opines India could have win more ‘convincigly’

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Iyer said, “I think we could have won a bit earlier. Could have been a convincing win based on how the wicket was playing. It was initially coming on pretty well with the new ball and after that, it was difficult to score runs when the ball got a bit old but if would had played more aggressively, we could have won a bit earlier.”

The scenarios show that while India has a favourable path if New Zealand wins against Bangladesh, a loss, as unlikely as it might be, in the match against New Zealand could force India into a situation where external results (and ultimately Net Run Rate) will decide their fate.

India now have a long break and will play the Kiwis one week later on March 2 (Sunday).

