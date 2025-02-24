Former Indian batter heaps praise on Virat Kohli after his match-winning century against arch rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

Ex-batter Navjot Singh Sidhu claims that Virat Kohli will continue to represent India for another two to three years following his marvellous ton during the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on February 23 for the Champions Trophy 2025. Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator believes that the senior player is set to score 10-15 hundreds more in international cricket.

“After this hundred, I can say it with conviction, he will play for the next 2 or 3 years and he is getting another 10 or 15 hundreds. That you can take it from me”, stated Sidhu on Star Sports.

Sidhu on Kohli’s form

The former batter compared Kohli’s shots with some of the game’s legends like Sachin Tendulkar’s backfoot punch and Sunil Gavaskar’s straight drive.

“If you look at the initial part of his innings, if you look at these drives. You know that this is the Virat Kohli, and to me it’s not Virat Kohli scored runs, it’s the character that he exhibited when everybody was criticising him. That’s when someone should hold his fort and say, I’m coming back”, expressed Sidhu.

After Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, Kohli became the third player to cross 14,000 ODI runs. The 36-year-old batter took only 287 innings to become the fastest to achieve this landmark.

Two consecutive victories over Bangladesh and Pakistan in the ICC event have almost sealed India’s spot in the semi-finals. India will take on New Zealand for the final match of the group stage on March 2 in Dubai. Meanwhile, after Pakistan’s second consecutive loss in the tournament, the defending champions are unlikely to reach the semi-finals.

