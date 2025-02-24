News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 24, 2025

Virat Kohli To Carry On And Make 10-15 More Hundreds? Huge Prediction An India Veteran

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Former Indian batter heaps praise on Virat Kohli after his match-winning century against arch rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

Ex-batter Navjot Singh Sidhu claims that Virat Kohli will continue to represent India for another two to three years following his marvellous ton during the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on February 23 for the Champions Trophy 2025. Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator believes that the senior player is set to score 10-15 hundreds more in international cricket.

“After this hundred, I can say it with conviction, he will play for the next 2 or 3 years and he is getting another 10 or 15 hundreds. That you can take it from me”, stated Sidhu on Star Sports.

ALSO READ:

Sidhu on Kohli’s form

The former batter compared Kohli’s shots with some of the game’s legends like Sachin Tendulkar’s backfoot punch and Sunil Gavaskar’s straight drive.

“If you look at the initial part of his innings, if you look at these drives. You know that this is the Virat Kohli, and to me it’s not Virat Kohli scored runs, it’s the character that he exhibited when everybody was criticising him. That’s when someone should hold his fort and say, I’m coming back”, expressed Sidhu.

After Sachin Tendulkar and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, Kohli became the third player to cross 14,000 ODI runs. The 36-year-old batter took only 287 innings to become the fastest to achieve this landmark.

Two consecutive victories over Bangladesh and Pakistan in the ICC event have almost sealed India’s spot in the semi-finals. India will take on New Zealand for the final match of the group stage on March 2 in Dubai. Meanwhile, after Pakistan’s second consecutive loss in the tournament, the defending champions are unlikely to reach the semi-finals.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
India
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Pakistan
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Virat Kohli played another marvellous knock against Pakistan in India’s second Champions Trophy 2025 game, scoring a fabulous ton.

How Pakistan Missed a Golden Chance To Dismiss Virat Kohli for Obstructing the Field in Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

Virat Kohli was on 41 when this event transpired, which means Pakistan had an opening but showed no game awareness.
10:13 am
Darpan Jain
Will Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami Play Against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025

Will Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami Play Against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025?

India is scheduled to play New Zealand on February 2 at the Dubai International Stadium.
10:10 am
Sagar Paul
Shreyas Iyer

‘Think We Could Have Won Earlier’ – Shreyas Iyer Comments on India Win Over Pakistan in Champions trophy 2025, NRR Question Arises

Despite two wins in two games, India haven't secured semi final qualification.
6:20 am
Chandra Moulee Das
India Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification Scenarios

Champions Trophy 2025 Group A Qualification Scenarios: Are India through to the Semi-Finals After Pakistan Victory?

India made it two wins in two matches in the Champions Trophy after beating Pakistan
12:01 am
Vishnu PN
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Sends ‘Relax’ Message to Dressing Room After Last Ball Hundred vs Pakistan [WATCH]

10:49 pm
Vishnu PN
Rohit Sharma Begs Virat Kohli To Hit a Boundary; Former Skipper Obeys To Bring Up His Century and India Win [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma Begs Virat Kohli To Hit a Boundary; Former Skipper Obeys To Bring Up His Century and India Win [WATCH]

Kohli needed four runs for his century and India required two more to win
10:47 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy