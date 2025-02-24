How Australia Can Counter The Heinrich Klaasen Threat in The Champions Trophy 2025 Contest

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen has time and again troubled Australia in ODIs. The two teams face off in the Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday.

South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen could cause Australia a major selection headache ahead of their Champions Trophy 2025 clash on February 24. Klaasen was ruled out of the Proteas’ opening match against Afghanistan last week as a precautionary measure due to an elbow injury. There’s no official word from Cricket South Africa on his availability for the Australia game just yet. But, the Aussies should be well-prepared to face the Klaasen threat.

Why Australia must fear Heinrich Klaasen

Since 2020, Klaasen has averaged 57 against spin and a strike rate above 125 in ODIs. This is more than his overall record of 44 (average) and 117 (strike rate). In his last four ODIs, all of which came against Pakistan, Klaasen slammed 351 runs from 270 deliveries and amassed 11 sixes.

He has a pretty good record against Australia in ODIs. The 33-year-old has scored 578 runs from 13 matches against the world champions at an average of 57.80. He has struck 23 sixes against Australia. He slammed 13 of those maximums during an ODI in Centurion in 2023, leading to a 164-run victory. It was a match where Klaasen collected 174 runs off 83 deliveries, propelling South Africa to a whopping total of 416. Australia spinner Adam Zampa had a day to forget, finishing his 10 overs with wicketless figures of 0/113.

Depleted Australia Face A Selection Headache

Australia are currently a depleted side with the absence of experienced campaigners like Pat Cummins (injury), Josh Hazlewood (injury), Mitchell Marsh (injury), and Mitchell Starc (personal reasons). Marcus Stoinis retired from ODIs just before the ICC event.

Zampa has dismissed Klaasen thrice whereas Head has done so twice.

In the game against England, 23 of the 50 overs were bowled by spinners (Adam Zampa, Matt Short, Marnus Labuschagne, and Glenn Maxwell). Among pacers, Spencer Johnson bowled just seven overs, whereas Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis bowled the full quota of 10 overs each. Australia, though, lacked a seam-bowling all-rounder in that game.

Aaron Hardie and Sean Abbott are some options in the squad, but that would mean either Marnus Labuschagne or Alex Carey make way. Both of them were impressive against England. While Marnus scored 47 off 45 deliveries, Carey registered 69 off 63 balls as Australia chased down 352 against England.

It will be interesting to see the kind of approach that Australia would take against South Africa. However, one thing is certain. A depleted side or not, Australia are still a team to beat in global tournaments and that applies to the ongoing Champions Trophy.

