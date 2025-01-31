Meet Himanshu Sangwan, the Ticket Collector Who Dismissed Virat Kohli On His Ranji Trophy Return

In the Ranji Trophy match against Delhi, Railways’ bowler Himanshu Sangwan took the big wicket of Virat Kohli, who was playing in the tournament after 12 years.

Earlier, Himanshu Sangwan made headlines at the iconic Wankhede Stadium way back in 2019 when he took six wickets to help Railways secure a 10-wicket win over a strong Mumbai team in a Ranji Trophy match.

His impressive five-wicket haul in Mumbai’s second innings included the key dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw.

Who is Himanshu Sangwan?

Himanshu Sangwan was born on September 2, 1995, in Najafgarh, Delhi. He is a right-arm fast bowler who initially played Under-19 cricket for Delhi. Later on, he shifted to Railways for his First-Class career.

According to TOI, he was a ticket collector at New Delhi station, but has become one of the vital players to the Railways team.

Domestic Cricket stats of Himanshu Sangwan

Himanshu Sangwan made his debut in First-Class cricket in 2019 and thus has played 23 matches, taking 77 wickets at an average of 19.92 and economy of 3.02. In an innings, his best bowling figures are 6 for 33 and in a match, he has taken the highest match figures of 7 for 81.

Apart from First-Class cricket, he has also featured in 17 List A matches, taking 21 wickets. In the T20 format, he has played 7 matches and picked up 5 wickets. He has been one of the key bowlers for railways in domestic cricket.

ALSO READ:

Inspired by Glenn McGrath

Way back in 2019, Himanshu Sangwan had the opportunity to train under Australian legend Glenn McGrath at the MRF Pace Foundation. During his short stint, McGrath closely observed his bowling, provided feedback, and helped him identify areas for improvement.

McGrath advised Sangwan to always stick to the basics and remain patient, lessons that he continues to apply in his Ranji Trophy performances. Sangwan acknowledges that McGrath’s guidance from that time still plays a crucial role in his development as a bowler.

“I take inspiration from Australia legend Glenn McGrath. He is my idol. I learnt a lot from McGrath during my stint at the MRF Pace Foundation. I was there for a short camp in March (2019). He used to watch my videos and tell me the areas where I should improve. He is a legend of the game. He told me one thing – ‘when in trouble, go to the basics’,” Sangwan told Timesofindia.com in an interview in 2019.

“I bowled many deliveries under his (McGrath’s) supervision and he was taking notes. After every session, he used to motivate me and tell me technical things. ‘Stick to the basics and stay patient’ – these are the two things I will always remember from McGrath. Honestly, his guidance is helping me a lot in the Ranji Trophy,” Sangwan said.

Himanshu Sangwan’s memorable moment

Himanshu Sangwan has been playing domestic cricket since 2019, but the most memorable moment of his career was dismissing Virat Kohli in a Ranji Trophy match against Delhi. He bowled a sharp delivery that angled in to beat Kohli and knock his off stump out. Taking Kohli’s wicket should be a moment that he will never forget.

Shame on Sangwan, that's no way to celebrate after taking Kohli's wicket. Show some respect!



You're not even worth the dust on his shoes, yet he came down to play with you minnows.



The king deserves far better respect than this! 😡

pic.twitter.com/MXO9U4BrC2 — desi sigma (@desisigma) January 31, 2025

Sangwan also made headlines in 2019 for taking five wickets against Mumbai, including Ajinkya Rahane. Despite having a relatively short First-Class career, he has already dismissed some of Indian cricket’s biggest names.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.