Meet Harsh Dubey: The 22-Year-Old Spin-Bowling All-Rounder Who Smashed Mohammed Siraj For 3 Sixes In The Ranji Trophy

The youngster has an impressive resume and skills that impressed spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 final was a tale of multiple subplots but only few became the focal points for many who were following India’s premier 50-over domestic tournament with a peripheral view.

Before the match began, it was all about Vidarbha captain Karun Nair’s incredible run of 752 runs with a 700+ average and during the match it was about his dismissal for only 27 runs, the only time he scored below 40 runs in the entire tournament.

When the match began, Karnataka’s Ravichandran Smaran took centre stage with a match-winning 101 off 92 balls. When the match ended in a 36-run defeat for Vidarbha, it was about Karnataka’s fifth Vijay Hazare Trophy and their 100 per cent record in the finals.

Taking on Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj with ease

But not many had noticed an innings that almost brought Karnataka’s title hopes crashing down. Spin-bowling allrounder Harsh Dubey, batting all the way down at No.8, walked in when Vidarbha needed 126 off 59 balls. While wickets were tumbling at the other end, Dubey seemed to bat on a different pitch. He clobbered two sixes and a boundary off Hardik Raj, two boundaries and a six to in-form pacer Abhilash Shetty.

His attack of India pacer Prasidh Krishna was the most impressive as he went deep in the crease to convert a yorker into a half volley and slashed it over deep point for a six. When Prasidh went for a length ball, Dubey smashed it over the bowler’s head with disdain. There was even a reverse ramp shot with a fine margin for error that flew over the slip fielders for a boundary. Dubey’s counterpunching innings of 63 off 30 balls kept Vidarbha’s title hopes alive until the 49th over.

𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗮 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 #𝗩𝗶𝗷𝗮𝘆𝗛𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗧𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗵𝘆 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀! 🏆 👏



Their 5⃣th Final & it's their5⃣th Title! 🙌 🙌



Karnataka beat the spirited Vidarbha side 36 by runs to win the #Final! 👌 👌



— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 18, 2025

The same grit was on display during Vidarbha’s adverse situation in the round 7 group game against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy. They were hobbling at 68/5 when Dubey went hammer and tongs at the opposition bowlers.

He first dented Hyderabad captain Chama Milind’s figures by clobbering five boundaries and squeezing the pacer for 26 runs off 12 balls. Then the southpaw took on the might of Mohammed Siraj smashing him thrice over long-on and cow corner for sixes.

There were only 25 dot balls in the 46 he faced on that day and dismantled the disciplined Hyderabad attack with seven boundaries and four sixes, most of them coming out of their most dangerous bowlers.

Outstanding Ranji Trophy numbers and being Ashwin’s protege

While his batting feats are highly impressive, Dubey’s haul of 47 wickets from 13 innings have played the primary role in Vidarbha confirming their quarterfinal berth before the final round. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with five five-wicket hauls and three four-wicket hauls which only seem to go up as the tournament progresses.

There aren’t any complications in Dubey’s action, a simple run up and two tiny leaps when he reaches the crease. His drift is deceiving and his accuracy is deadly. It was those qualities that got him some prized scalps – Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari and Prithvi Shaw to name a few.

Fighting Fiver 💪



Harsh Dubey has sparkled again in the second innings with a five-wicket haul 👌👌



Relive 📽️ his brilliant spell so far 🔽#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank | #Final | #MUMvVID



— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 12, 2024

The current form is a culmination of countless marathon spells over three seasons of senior cricket and valuable guidance from Indian spin great Ravichandran Ashwin whom he had played club cricket with in Chennai at the age of 19. Ashwin had handpicked Dubey when he needed a spinner to replace him in Mylapore Recreation Club A team due to international commitments. When Ashwin returned later in the tournament, there was a kinship shared by the two – players who were primarily spinners but wanted to be recognised as good batters.

“Even now, whenever I need him for anything in life or something about bowling, I do call him. He was the one who talked to SG for my bating and pads contract… When you are not able to understand something in life, it’s better to talk to someone who has so much knowledge,” Dubey told Sportskeeda in an interview.

Dubey has claimed 75 wickets from 25 First-Class innings at a superb average of 19.34 and also has 421 runs consisting three fifties. These are excellent numbers for the youngster who aspires to be an allrounder like Ravindra Jadeja. There is enough skill and the experience of playing in two senior-level finals (Ranji Trophy 2024 and Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025) for Dubey to be roped for the Duleep Trophy and India A shadow tours to match with his aspirations.

