News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Virat Kohli’s Off-Stump Goes for a Walk As Himanshu Sangwan Cleans Him Up for 6 in the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Game
WATCH
Last updated: January 31, 2025

WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Off-Stump Goes for a Walk As Himanshu Sangwan Cleans Him Up for 6 in the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Game

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Virat Kohli’s Off-Stump Goes for a Walk As Himanshu Sangwan Cleans Him Up for 6 in the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Game

Virat Kohli bowled for 6 as Himanshu Sangwan knocks over his off-stump in the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match.

The incident took place in the 28th over of Delhi’s first innings on Day 2.

On the fourth ball of the over, Virat Kohli was bowled by Himanshu Sangwan, who got the ball to move sharply and hit the off-stump. He could score only 6 runs off 15 balls, leaving the crowd stunned as the stadium fell silent.

It was a huge moment for Sangwan while many disappointed fans who had come in thousands just to see Kohli bat were seen leaving after seeing their star being dismissed early.

Kohli struggled from the beginning of his innings and never looked comfortable at the crease, which was expected given his recent poor form in red-ball cricket. He might get another chance in the second innings, and he will need to make it count. Otherwise, the pressure on him will only increase.

More to follow…

Delhi vs Railways
Ranji Trophy 2025
Virat Kohli

Latest news

Related posts

The chaos unfolded in the middle during the end moments of the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle.

Bails Don’t Budge As Angelo Mathews Is Miraculously Saved, but Travis Head Pulls Off Unreal Catch Soon After [WATCH]

The Aussies couldn’t believe their luck as the ball had hit the stumps at a fair magnitude, but such cases have happened often in cricket lately.
January 30, 2025
Darpan Jain
Discarded Mumbai Indians player Dewald Brevis

Discarded Mumbai Indians Player Stuns With Physics-Defying One-Handed Catch in SA20 2025 [WATCH]

He made his old franchise proud.
January 30, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli

Fan Breaches Security Measures To Touch Virat Kohli’s Feet During Ranji Trophy [WATCH]

He ran the entire stretch of the ground to see his idol.
January 30, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Haider Ali BPL 2025 Chittagong Kings

6, 6, 6, 6 – Pakistan youngster slams four consecutive sixes to win BPL 2025 game [WATCH]

The youngster hasn't played international cricket for over an year
January 29, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Travis Head dismissal vs sri lanka

‘Couldn’t Believe It’ – Travis Head Survives As Sri Lanka Fail To Review Plumb LBW That On-Field Umpire Turned Down

January 29, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Jomel Warrican - Sajid Khan

Payback From Jomel Warrican! Repeats Sajid Khan’s ‘You Can’t See Me’ Celebration Back at Him [WATCH]

The Windies spinner made sure to cash in when the opportunity presented itself.
January 28, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy