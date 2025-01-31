WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Off-Stump Goes for a Walk As Himanshu Sangwan Cleans Him Up for 6 in the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Game

Virat Kohli bowled for 6 as Himanshu Sangwan knocks over his off-stump in the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match.

The incident took place in the 28th over of Delhi’s first innings on Day 2.

On the fourth ball of the over, Virat Kohli was bowled by Himanshu Sangwan, who got the ball to move sharply and hit the off-stump. He could score only 6 runs off 15 balls, leaving the crowd stunned as the stadium fell silent.

It was a huge moment for Sangwan while many disappointed fans who had come in thousands just to see Kohli bat were seen leaving after seeing their star being dismissed early.

Shame on Sangwan, that's no way to celebrate after taking Kohli's wicket. Show some respect!



You're not even worth the dust on his shoes, yet he came down to play with you minnows.



The king deserves far better respect than this! 😡

pic.twitter.com/MXO9U4BrC2 — desi sigma (@desisigma) January 31, 2025

Kohli struggled from the beginning of his innings and never looked comfortable at the crease, which was expected given his recent poor form in red-ball cricket. He might get another chance in the second innings, and he will need to make it count. Otherwise, the pressure on him will only increase.

