Massive Security Breach in Delhi, Three Fans Rush To Touch Virat Kohli’s Feet During Ranji Trophy Match

The Virat Kohli frenzy continued in Delhi as three fans breached security measures to invade the playing ground and touch the India star’s feet while he was fielding. The incident happened just one day after another fan made a similar attempt, in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi vs Railways.

In chaotic scenes during the first session of play on Day 3, security officials were left scrambling to apprehend the intruders. All three individuals succeeded in touching Kohli’s feet before being removed from the field.

Virat Kohli had a forgettable return to domestic cricket

Playing in his first domestic game since 2012, the former India captain’s rare appearance has raised the profile of the domestic fixture with thousands of fans thronging to get a glimpse of the modern-day batting legend.

Fans eagerly filled the stands on Day 1, hoping to see Virat Kohli bat. However, Delhi captain Ayush Badoni chose to field first, which increased the wait. Despite this, the crowd remained to watch Kohli in the field.

Their patience was eventually rewarded an hour into the first session of Day 2 when Kohli arrived at the crease, batting at No. 4. Unfortunately, his stay was brief, lasting just over 20 minutes before Railways’ right-arm pacer Himanshu Sangwan bowled him out for 6 off 15 deliveries.

The 34-year-old is one of several top Indian Test cricketers featuring in the Ranji Trophy, following the BCCI’s directive requiring centrally contracted players to participate in domestic matches when not on national duty.

Other notable players, including Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer, and Shubman Gill, have also represented their respective domestic teams since the tournament resumed late last month.

