b sai sudharsan awaits NCA clearance to play Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu
News
Last updated: February 1, 2025

Gujarat Titans Star Awaits NCA Clearance After Surgery Ahead Of Domestic Team’s Quarterfinal Match in Ranji Trophy 2024

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The lefthander has been out of action since November last year

b sai sudharsan awaits NCA clearance to play Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu

Gujarat Titans batter B Sai Sudharsan is awaiting to be cleared by National Cricket Academy (NCA) in order to be a part of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinals for Tamil Nadu.

Sudharsan underwent surgery in London and had thanked the BCCI and medical team in a social media post in December. According to reports, the surgery was for sports hernia.

The 23-year-old last featured for Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opening group match against Tripura in November where he scored nine runs.

He had reported to the NCA following that game and has been out of action since.

Sai Sudharsan’s return for Tamil Nadu’s Ranji Trophy 2024-25 campaign

Sudharsan was also part of India A’s shadow tour of Australia in November where he played two matches against Australia A. He recorded scores of 21, 103, 0 and 3 in that series.

Sudharsan’s return is a crucial factor for Tamil Nadu who are most likely through to the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 despite losing their final group game against Jharkhand. In the current standings, Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu are on 25 points with Chandigarh their only competition on 19 points.

Also Read:

Chandigarh have conceded a first innings lead of 123 runs to Chhattisgarh in their ongoing final group match. They must win to gain six points to be on level with Tamil Nadu and Saurashtra to bring quotient into the equation. To do that, Chandigarh need to put up a big total in the second innings and all out Chhattisgarh within five sessions.

Sai Sudharsan’s bright start in Ranji Trophy 2024-25

The current Ranji campaign is crucial for heavyweights Tamil Nadu who haven’t made big strides in red-ball cricket since reaching the final in the 2014-15 season. They started the 2024-25 season with a massive win against Saurashtra by an innings and 70 runs in which Sudharsan scored 82 and was instrumental in the second game against Delhi where he scored 213 in the first innings.

The lefthander climbed up the ranks with his consistent performances for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and made his international debut in 2023 T20I series in South Africa. He has played one ODI against Zimbabwe in July last year.

Gujarat Titans
Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Sai Sudharsan
Tamil Nadu

