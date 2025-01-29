Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Qualification Scenarios: Which teams can qualify for the quarterfinals?

As the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 resumed action on January 23 for the last two rounds of group stage action, things got interesting for the big teams. Mumbai, 42-time champions, shockingly suffered a loss against Jammu & Kashmir while Karnataka’s victory by an innings against Punjab might not be enough for them to enter the quarterfinals. The Ranji Trophy qualification scenarios are explained in later in detail.

Two teams from each of the groups qualify for the quarters. A team will win 6 points for a win, 3 points for a first innings lead and a bonus point if they win by an innings or by 10 wickets. Currently, only Vidarbha have booked their place in quarters with 34 points from six matches with five wins and 1 draw. Here are the Ranji Trophy qualification scenarios for other teams in each group.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Qualification Scenarios Explained

Group A

Team Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts Jammu and Kashmir 6 4 0 2 0 0 29 Baroda 6 4 1 1 0 0 27 Mumbai 6 3 2 1 0 0 22 Services 6 2 3 1 0 0 16 Odisha 6 2 2 1 0 1 16 Tripura 6 1 1 3 0 1 15 Maharashtra 6 2 3 1 0 0 14 Meghalaya 6 0 6 0 0 0 0

Baroda (24 points), Mumbai (22 points) and J&K (29 points) can all qualify for Ranji Trophy quarterfinals. J&K, who are facing Baroda in the final round, need just one point to qualify. Either a draw or win will suffice. If Baroda wins, they qualify.

Mumbai will take on Meghalaya and will look for a bonus point win to qualify. In that case, Baroda will need to defeat J&K and then hope Mumbai’s quotient will rise above J&K in order to qualify.

Group B

Team Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts Vidarbha (Q) 6 5 0 1 0 0 34 Gujarat 6 3 0 3 0 0 25 Himachal Pradesh 6 3 3 0 0 0 21 Rajasthan 6 1 1 4 0 0 16 Hyderabad 6 2 2 2 0 0 16 Uttarakhand 6 1 3 2 0 0 10 Andhra 6 0 3 3 0 0 7 Puducherry 6 0 3 3 0 0 3

Gujarat (26 points) and Himachal Pradesh (21 points) are trying to book the one remaining berth after Vidarbha confirmed the quarterfinal berth with an undefeated run.

Also Read:

They will be facing off against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Himachal are at a disadvantage here as they need an outright win to progress. Gujarat, meanwhile, only need to keep their second place in the group.

Group C

Team Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts Haryana 6 3 0 3 0 0 26 Kerala 6 2 0 4 0 0 21 Karnataka 6 2 0 4 0 0 19 Bengal 6 1 1 3 0 1 14 Uttar Pradesh 6 1 1 4 0 0 13 Punjab 6 1 3 2 0 0 11 Madhya Pradesh 6 1 1 4 0 0 10 Bihar 6 0 5 0 0 1 1

Haryana (26 points), Kerala (21 points) and Karnataka (19 points) are all in contention for the quarterfinal spots with Karnataka having to do with other results.

Haryana will face off against Karnataka in Bengaluru in the final round and need only one point to qualify. However, they will hope Kerala doesn’t get more than three points in their clash against Bihar.

For Karnataka, they need to win against Haryana and then hope that Kerala only draws against Bihar. They will also hope to win along with the bonus point to have a better chance to qualify for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals.

Bengal (17 points) have the slimmest chance to make it if they beat Punjab in the final round, win the bonus point and also Karnataka and Kerala both lose.

Group D

Team Mat Won Lost Draw Tied NR Pts Tamil Nadu 6 3 0 3 0 0 25 Chandigarh 6 3 3 0 0 0 19 Saurashtra 6 2 2 2 0 0 18 Railways 6 2 1 3 0 0 17 Jharkhand 6 1 1 4 0 0 14 Delhi 6 1 2 3 0 0 14 Chhattisgarh 6 0 1 5 0 0 11 Assam 6 0 2 4 0 0 8

Tamil Nadu (25 points), Chandigarh (19 points), Saurashtra (18 points), Railways (17) can all qualify for the quarters.

Chandigarh will qualify for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals if it wins its game against Chhattisgarh and secures the bonus point.

Saurashtra need to beat Assam with a bonus point and hope both Tamil Nadu or Chandigarh lose their matches.

Railways need to beat Delhi and hope for Saurashtra and Railways to lose their respective matches.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final Round fixtures

The final round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 games begin on January 30, 2025 with matches scheduled to start at 9:30AM IST. Below is a glance at the fixtures by Group.

Elite Group A

Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Maharashtra vs Tripura, Indira Gandhi Stadium, Solapur

Mumbai vs Meghalaya, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai

Odisha vs Services, DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Elite Group B

Andhra vs Rajasthan, Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Vidarbha vs Hyderabad, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand, Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Elite Group C

Bengal vs Punjab, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Kerala vs Bihar, St Xavier’s College Ground, Thumba

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Karnataka vs Haryana in Bengaluru

Elite Group D

Saurashtra vs Assam, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Chhattisgarh vs Chandigarh, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Railways vs Delhi, Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu, Keenan Stadium, Jamshedpur

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.