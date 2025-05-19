Where Do Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi Stand Among Quickest Scoring Opening Partnerships in IPL History?

Among all the opening pairs with at least five IPL innings together, Jaiswal and Suryavanshi have the third-best run rate (12.41).

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi have formed an explosive opening partnership in IPL 2025 – a pair that swings the bat and exploits the powerplay. While Jaiswal was a first-choice opening batter, Vaibhav’s chance came only after Sanju Samson’s injury.

However, the two enjoyed each other’s company in the first few matches and took the opening partnership to the next level. The duo is already in the record books for their brisk batting and providing fabulous starts to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in almost every game.

Among all the opening pairs with at least five IPL innings together, Jaiswal and Suryavanshi have the third-best run rate (12.41), only behind Abishek Porel and Jake Fraser-McGurk (14.15) and Sunil Narine and Phil Salt (12.46). Vaibhav and Jaiswal have already formed three 50+ and a century stand for the opening wicket in six innings.

ALSO READ:

The partnerships between the two this season are 85, 52, 166, 1, 5, & 76. Their 76-run opening stand against Punjab Kings (PBKS) yesterday was the fifth-fastest first-wicket partnership in IPL history (minimum 75 runs).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi – a revelation in IPL 2025

When the Rajasthan Royals bought a 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the IPL 2025 auction, there were doubts about whether the youngster could sustain the IPL pressure. However, when his chance finally came, Vaibhav took his chances with both hands and showed why he is rated highly by the team management.

He is currently the quickest scorer in IPL 2025, with his 219.10 strike rate being the highest among all batters with at least 50 balls. He has scored 195 runs at an average of 32.50 in six innings, including a century.

Raised the temperature with 𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙩𝙨 🌡



14-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi departs after a breathtaking 40(15) 😎#RR notch up their highest powerplay score ever- 89/1



Updates ▶ https://t.co/HTpvGewE3N #TATAIPL | #RRvPBKS | @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/Zu6muZJokz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2025

His boundary-hitting ability has been the most notable feature, for Vaibhav has already hit 14 boundaries and 20 maximums at a majestic balls-per-boundary ratio of 2.61. His high-risk batting obviously comes with a certain risk, but RR won’t mind it until he fails too often, which hasn’t happened at least now.

No wonder Sanju Samson demoted himself to No.3 against PBKS in the last game, for Vaibhav has done enough to remain an opener, even in the presence of a regular opener. Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out according to expectations for RR this season, but they have a good young unit to work with next season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.