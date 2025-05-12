Most Successful Indian Test Captains: Where Virat Kohli Ranks?

Kohli is the most successful Indian Test captain in terms of wins.

Virat Kohli has announced his Test retirement, ending a glorious career. While he was a great batter, Kohli’s legacy will remain in his leadership abilities and how he made India a formidable force at home and away.

Kohli remains the most successful Indian Test captain and has the most Test wins for India. He led the team in 68 matches, winning a whopping 40 with a win% of 58.82, in Test cricket.

Most Successful Indian Test Captains

Captain Matches Wins Virat Kohli 68 40 MS Dhoni 60 27 Sourav Ganguly 49 21 Mohammad Azharuddin 47 14 Rohit Sharma 24 12

Kohli is the most successful Indian Test captain in terms of wins, and no other captain has a better win-loss ratio than him (2.352). No other player led India for as many matches as Kohli in Test cricket, which is a legacy in itself.

Another reason why Kohli is the most successful Indian Test captain is that he has won the fourth-most Test matches as a captain. Kohli has 40 Test wins, only behind Graeme Smith (53), Ricky Ponting (48), and Steve Waugh (41).

Virat Kohli also the most successful Indian Test captain away from home

India’s home dominance under Virat Kohli is well documented, but what he achieved overseas remains his biggest achievement as a captain. Kohli has 16 Test wins away from home or at a neutral venue in 37 matches at a win% of 43.24, the most by an Indian captain.

When Kohli led India overseas, especially in SENA countries, the pitches were too extreme and arduous for batting, especially for sub-continent batters. However, he led India with panache and ensured they were always competitive, even if the end result didn’t go their way against big teams.

Apart from being the most successful Indian Test captain, Kohli has the most Test wins in SENA countries among all Asian captains. He has seven Test wins in 24 matches, with the next best being Wasim Akram and Javed Miandad with four wins each in 10 and 12 games, respectively.

Under Kohli, India won its first-ever Test series in Australia in 2018/19, and that remains his biggest achievement as a Test captain. The benchmark Kohli set as a Test captain is too high and won’t be easy for any leader to surpass.

