news

Why Did Virat Kohli Retire from Test Cricket? BCCI Talks, Timeline Explained

Virat Kohli decided to walk away from Tests after 14 years and 123 matches and the decision has sparked a huge outcry from fans and players who adore him.

Virat Kohli’s announcement to retire from Test cricket just weeks before India’s five-match series in England took fans and experts by surprise. While the former captain had been vocal about his love for the longest format, the decision was not entirely sudden behind the scenes. Here’s a look at the timeline of events, conversations with BCCI, and possible factors that led to Kohli’s decision.

Virat Kohli and BCCI: A month-long talk

Sources close to the BCCI have confirmed that Kohli had been in active discussions with board officials for over a month, indicating that he was contemplating stepping away from the red-ball game. While there was no formal confirmation until his social media post, the decision was internally anticipated.

The BCCI had hoped he would delay retirement until after the England tour, but Kohli made up his mind last week, prompting a quiet final discussion with selectors.

Did Virat Kohli retire because of his form in Tests?

Kohli’s performances in Test cricket had seen a dip in recent years. Since his career-best 254 against South Africa in 2019*, his Test average has steadily declined. Over the last 24 months, he averaged just 32.56, with only two centuries — the latest coming in Perth in November 2024.

Despite the numbers, Kohli remained a pivotal presence in India’s Test setup due to his fitness, intensity, and leadership instincts. But it’s likely that the decline in output, coupled with an evolving team structure, made him reflect on his role.

India Test squad transition era: Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin Retirements Pave the Way

Kohli’s decision aligns with a broader transition in Indian cricket. Just days earlier, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Tests, and R Ashwin had bid goodbye during the Australia tour earlier this year. With Shubman Gill likely to be the next captain, India are preparing for a new cycle with younger players taking centre stage.

In that context, Kohli may have felt it was the right time to step aside and allow the next generation to grow without the weight of his legacy.

Focus on Cricket World Cup 2027

Both Kohli and Rohit had already retired from T20Is after India’s T20 World Cup win in 2024, and are now expected to focus solely on ODIs — possibly aiming to contribute in the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle.

Kohli’s A+ central contract remains active for now, but with Test and T20I formats off his radar, his future with Team India will revolve around the 50-over game.

Kohli’s Social Media Statement

Kohli made the announcement official through an emotional post on May 12:

“It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life… As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right.”

He signed off with the hashtag #269, marking his identity as India’s 269th Test cricketer — a subtle but powerful symbol of the pride he carried in donning the whites.

Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket is the end of an era — for a batter who transformed India’s approach in red-ball cricket, for a captain who redefined overseas success, and for a player who inspired a generation to value fitness, fight, and fire in the longest format.

As a new chapter begins for India’s Test team, Kohli’s 14-year legacy will remain etched in the annals of the sport.

