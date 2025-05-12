3 Players From PSL 2025 Who Could Come in As Replacements When IPL 2025 Resumes

We take a look at three players from the PSL who could join IPL teams as potential replacements.

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to resume latest this week following a short hiatus due to the India-Pakistan political conflict. The BCCI has asked all 10 franchises to assemble their squad by Tuesday (May 13) and are reportedly eyeing a possible restart on May 16.

The final could be held on May 30. Several overseas players left India once the IPL was suspended but at least some of them are expected to be back in India for the final leg of IPL 2025. Some of them are also suffering from injuries.

The 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL) was also concurrently played as IPL 2025 but got suspended indefinitely after their failed attempt to conduct the rest of the season in UAE. There have been concerns with players contracted by PSL teams switching to play in the IPL instead. South Africa’s Corbin Bosch is one such example.

Bosch was supposed to play for Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL but was later signed as an injury replacement for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL.

With PSL suspended, can their players play in the IPL as potential player replacements? The simple answer to this yes, they can do that. There won’t be any breach of contract. That said, we take a look at three players from the PSL who could join IPL teams as potential replacements:

Michael Bracewell

New Zealand batting all-rounder Michael Bracewell could be a perfect fit for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) not just heading into the rest of the current season, but also the next season possibly. He can be a worthy injury back-up option for RCB in the long-term. He played for Multan Sultans in PSL 2025.

Although he had a mediocre outing with 44 runs and six wickets in eight matches, he can deliver for his team when it matters. His unbeaten 46 in a T20I against Pakistan in March is an example. He walked into bat with New Zealand at 149/5 in 14th over, but then took the Kiwis to 220/6 following a sixth-wicket stand with Daryl Mitchell.

The 34-year-old has previously played for RCB in IPL 2023 when he replaced the injured Will Jacks. He scored 58 runs and took six wickets from five matches that season.

Alzarri Joseph

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Josh Hazlewood reportedly injured, it remains to be seen if the Australia pacer will return to India to complete the IPL. If he does not come back, then the Rajat Patidar-led side can look at Alzarri Joseph as a potential replacement. Joseph was acquired by RCB for INR 11.50 crore at the IPL 2024 auction.

In IPL 2024, the West Indian played just three matches where he took one wicket. He also endured an economy of 11.90. Overall, Joseph has played 22 IPL matches and taken 21 wickets. But stats may not tell the full story. He is known for his raw pace and bounce and can consistently bowl at speeds in excess of 140 kph. He played for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2025 and took 12 wickets from eight matches and is in sixth place in the top wicket-takers list.

Adam Milne

Delhi Capitals (DC) could look at New Zealand’s Adam Milne as a potential replacement for Australia’s Mitchell Starc. It has been reported that Starc may not return to India for the rest of IPL 2025. Adam Milne played for Karachi Kings in PSL 2025. However, he played just two matches as his role was limited due to an injury, scoring just 16 runs in the second match while not taking a wicket.

He still shows promise with the ball quite often. He took seven wickets in three T20Is against Pakistan earlier last year, and followed it up with four wickets from three matches against Australia right after.

Adam Milne has played 10 matches across four seasons in the IPL, with his latest being in 2022 when he turned up for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has taken seven wickets in 10 IPL matches.

