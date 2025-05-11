‘IPL Should Ban Hazlewood’ – RCB Pacer Faces Flak From Fans After Suspicious New-Found Injury Ahead of IPL 2025 Resumption

He has suffered a shoulder niggle and is unlikely to travel back when IPL 2025 restarts

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star overseas pacer Josh Hazlewood, who had returned to Australia after the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season was halted, is unlikely to return for the tournament after resumption.

This is because he has suffered a shoulder niggle and is expected to stay back in Australia for his rehabilitation, especially with the World Test Championship (WTC 2025 Final) lined up next against South Africa from June 11.

Notably, Hazlewood had missed RCB’s last fixture against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and was doubtful for their game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 9 before the tournament was halted.

In the wake of this new development, fans have been calling for strict action to be taken against Hazlewood as they aren’t exactly convinced of the injury. The calls have grown even more with the tournament entering the business-end and RCB having a strong chance to make it to the playoffs.

Notably, the BCCI had introduced a new rule pertaining to overseas players from IPL 2025 where they will face bans if they decide to skip the tournament after getting picked in the auction as was the case for Harry Brook.

Hazlewood, however, gets away on a technicality as the ban doesn’t apply if a player’s injured midway. Nevertheless, fans don’t want the IPL committee to show mercy on Hazlewood and hand him a severe punishment. Check some of the reactions below.

yeh hazlewood chui mui h kya

i mean itna kon injured hota h yr — V. (@GOATABRAT) May 11, 2025

IPL should BAN all australian players as mentioned in the new rules.

Josh hazlewood was fully fit for RCB vs LSG match, now what happened to him after reaching home .

This is unreal drama from cricket Australia.. just to keep ready them for WTC Final ..!!@JayShah @BCCI pic.twitter.com/xCKqijuLyA — SAHIL 🦅 (@82_MCG__) May 11, 2025

If STARC & HAZLEWOOD is not available for rest of tournament i wish IPL & BCCI to BAN them for next 2 years without second thought 👍



LIKE IF U AGREE 💯 @BCCI @IPL @RCBTweets @DelhiCapitals — Tarun Krishna (@TarunKohli_18) May 11, 2025

Josh hazlewood might miss the rest of the matches due to shoulder niggle.

Mitchell starc might miss out too.

Pat Cummins got injured during net session, Abhishek sharma will lead when? — Santhosh kumar 🖊🥀 (@__santhoshx__) May 11, 2025

You have always called IPL an tinpot league bitch 😂😂

WTC is the most prestigious and important tournament than league cricket

Aussies always got their priorities right

You’re crying as if without Josh hazlewood there’s no cup for RCB 😂🤡 — Jinx (@DocJuu004) May 11, 2025

RCB form in IPL 2025

Speaking about RCB, the Rajat Patidar-led side were placed at the second position before the IPL 2025 got suspended. RCB currently has eight wins from 11 games and a tally of 16 points. One more win will guarantee them a qualification and consolidate their chances of making a top-two finish. They have three more league matches left – against LSG, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

As for Hazlewood’s numbers, he has been the top wicket-taker for RCB and ranks third in the Purple Cap race with 18 scalps from 10 games.

