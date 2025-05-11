4 Prominent Players LSG Could Release After IPL 2025

They have won five out of 11 games and are on the brink of elimination.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a solid start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 but fell off the track in the second half. Before the tournament was suspended due to the India-Pakistan conflict, LSG won only five out of 11 games, and now remain on the brink of being knocked out.

LSG had a massive overhaul ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, where they parted ways with KL Rahul and rebuilt the squad. Their auction performance, however, was pretty bad by all metrics. They got lucky in the first half of the season, with Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh delivering considerably better output compared to recent years. Injuries to their pacers didn’t help them.

Lucknow Super Giants won four of the first six games before losing four of the next five. They still have a narrow chance to reach the playoffs, but will need a miracle. All in all, this was a disappointing season for them, and some major changes could be on the cards.

We take a look at four prominent players LSG could choose to release after the IPL 2025 performance.

Rishabh Pant

The Sanjeev Goenka-owned franchise had splashed INR 27 crore to acquire Rishabh Pant in the mega auction, making him the most expensive player in the league. But the Indian wicketkeeper has failed to match the expectations in IPL 2025, both as a batter and captain. If there’s one thing we know about Goenka, it’s that he is not shy of making hard calls.

Pant has been one of the worst-performing batters this season. He managed to score only 128 runs in 10 innings at an average of 12.80 and a strike rate of just 99. He looked clueless in decision-making on the field and lost his cool multiple times. Considering all the things, LSG releasing Pant and freeing up the amount doesn’t seem far-fetched.

David Miller

David Miller was another player LSG bought with high expectations. They acquired the South African batter for INR 7.50 crore, but he has not been able to make any impact in the tournament.

Miller has played 11 innings in the season, scoring only 153 runs at a strike rate of 127.50 while averaging 30.60. With poor returns and being in the twilight of his career, Miller might get released ahead of the next auction.

Akash Deep

The decision to spend INR eight crore on Akash Deep was quite baffling from the LSG camp. He is a quality bowler in the longer format but hasn’t proven himself in T20 cricket. The Bengal pacer was injured at the start of the season, and when he returned to action, he couldn’t make a mark.

Akash Deep played four games before getting dropped. He could pick just three wickets while conceding runs at an awful economy rate of 12.25. LSG have a bunch of other Indian pace options, so expect them to release Akash Deep.

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi was one of the retained players ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Lucknow Super Giants re-signed him for a significant amount of INR 11 crore. The leg-spinner, however, had an extremely disappointing season, getting outperformed by a rookie teammate, Digvesh Rathi.

Bishnoi managed to claim nine wickets at an average of 41.66. He could not even contain the runflow, conceding at 10.41 runs per over. Such numbers are unacceptable, and LSG would be justified in letting him go.

