LSG Star Among 1st To Leave India After IPL 2025 Suspended

Although the IPL is suspended for just a week, it may be delayed further if the situation doesn’t get better.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 suspended for a week due to tensions between India and Pakistan, overseas players have started leaving the country for safety. Lucknow Super Giants star player David Miller was one of the first to leave India.

Although the IPL is suspended for just a week, it may be delayed further if the situation doesn't get better. To avoid getting stuck in India, many overseas players will be heading back home for safety reasons.

Spontaneous Trip Planned as David Miller’s Family Leaves India

David Miller reshared an Instagram story posted by his wife, Camilla Harris Miller. She shared a picture of their luggage and another from the flight showing clouds, with a caption saying they had to leave India quickly for safety reasons and had booked a last-minute trip to a tropical destination.

“We had to get out of India asap for safety reasons, so we have a spontaneous trip booked and we’re going somewhere tropical,” she wrote.

Watch the Instagram stories here

LSG Need Back-to-Back Wins to Stay Alive

Lucknow Super Giants have 10 points from 11 matches and must win all their remaining games to stay in the playoff race.

Meanwhile, the PBKS vs DC match was called off and ended with no result, but the IPL website has not yet updated the points table. It is still unclear whether the match will be replayed or if both teams will be given one point each.

As of now, Gujarat Titans are on top of the points table with 16 points from 11 matches. RCB also have 16 points but are in second place because their net run rate is lower. Punjab Kings are third with 15 points from 11 games. Mumbai Indians are fourth with 14 points from 12 matches, Delhi Capitals have 13 from 11, and KKR are sixth with 11 points from 12 matches.

These seven teams, including LSG, are still in the playoff race. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings are already out of the tournament.

