Former India Captain Confident IPL 2025 Will Be Completed After One-Week Suspension
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘BCCI Is Efficient’: Former India Captain Confident IPL 2025 Will Be Completed After One-Week Suspension

He added that since it’s only a week-long break, the league can be extended by a few days if needed.

Former India Captain Confident IPL 2025 Will Be Completed After One-Week Suspension

The fate of IPL 2025 remains uncertain after the BCCI suspended the tournament for a week because of growing tensions between India and Pakistan. The abrupt suspension of the tournament has left fans, players, and teams in doubt as to when the tournament will be restarted.

Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is still optimistic. He believes the IPL will get finished and has faith in the BCCI to handle things properly, as they did during the COVID years.

Ganguly Remains Confident of IPL Completion

Speaking to India Today, Ganguly pointed out that even during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, when there were far bigger challenges, the IPL went ahead and was successfully completed. He said the current situation may have caused a temporary stop, but the BCCI is fully capable of managing it and will make sure the tournament continues.

“Even where there were so many problems in 2020 and 2021, the IPL was still completed. The BCCI is so efficient that they will certainly complete the IPL,” Sourav Ganguly said.

He added that since it’s only a week-long break, the league can be extended by a few days if needed.

“BCCI will definitely complete IPL. It’s a seven-day break, the tournament will be extended by seven days as well if needed,” said the former Indian captain.

ALSO READ:

Ganguly Says COVID-Like Disruption Unlikely to Repeat

Ganguly also mentioned that the kind of disruption caused by COVID is not expected again, and even back then, matches were held by following the government’s instructions and safety rules with BCCI’s full support.

“A situation like Covid just cannot happen again. Matches were played during Covid, and the instructions given by the Indian government, BCCI worked according to that,” he added.

A total of 17 matches are still left to be played in IPL 2025, including the interrupted PBKS vs DC match, which could be replayed according to reports, along with the four playoff games.

COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.