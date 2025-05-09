PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Game Set To Be Replayed After One-Week Suspension Due to India-Pakistan Conflict

It was confirmed on Friday that the BCCI had suspended IPL 2025 for a week.

The IPL 2025 game between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) that was abandoned in Dharamshala on Thursday will be replayed after the BCCI suspended the tournament for a week with “immediate effect”, according to The Indian Express. It was confirmed on Friday that the BCCI had suspended IPL 2025 for a week due to rising political tensions between India and Pakistan.

What the BCCI statement said

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders,” the BCCI had said in a statement.

When PBKS vs DC was abandoned



The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala was abandoned on Thursday due to a floodlight failure. Moments before the floodlight failure, there were reports that Pakistan had inflicted a drone attack in parts of Jammu, triggering tension among the general public.

Punjab Kings were 122/1 in 10.1 overs when the match was halted due to floodlight failure. The match was abandoned soon after but the teams did not share points. Priyansh Arya was dismissed for 70 by T Natarajan at the start of the 11th over. Skipper Shreyas Iyer had walked out to bat at number three but the floodlights went off just before Iyer could face his first ball.

As soon as the match was abandoned, the spectators were quickly evacuated from he stadium. The players were also taken to safety. Both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are among the teams vying for the IPL playoffs.

