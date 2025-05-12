Rohit Sharma Told His Test Career Was Over, Kohli’s Decision Personal for BCCI: Report

As for Kohli, he hasn’t made anything public yet.

Rohit Sharma has already retired from Test cricket, and reports say Virat Kohli is also thinking about leaving the format. With both star players possibly moving on, it could be the end of a big chapter in Indian Test cricket. Recent reports have also shared what happened behind closed doors.

On May 7, the BCCI held a meeting in Mumbai with chief selector Ajit Agarkar. During this meeting, Rohit’s Test retirement was confirmed. Soon after, news came out that Kohli had also told the board he wants to quit Test cricket. This left fans shocked.

BCCI Had Already Informed Rohit About Test Plans

According to Dainik Jagran, Rohit’s retirement wasn’t fully his own decision. The BCCI had already told him that he was not part of their future Test plans. Rohit had a poor performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and also chose to skip the Sydney Test. He had already been thinking about retirement.

As for Kohli, he hasn’t made anything public yet. But sources say he has told the BCCI he wants to step away from Tests. The board has asked him to wait and think again, especially because India has an important five-match Test series against England coming up. Still, the final decision will be his, as the BCCI does not want to interfere.

Shubman Gill Likely to Be India’s Next Test Captain

With Rohit already gone and Kohli possibly next, the focus is now on India’s next Test captain. Shubman Gill is the most likely choice.

He has done well as a leader in the IPL for Gujarat Titans and is already the vice captain of the ODI and T20 teams. Many believe he is ready to lead India in Tests too.

