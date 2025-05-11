News
Virat Kohli India vs England Test series captain Michael Vaughan Shubman Gill
news

England Veteran Wants Virat Kohli To Captain India In Test Series in England Ahead of Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli led India in Tests between 2014 and 2022.

Virat Kohli India vs England Test series captain Michael Vaughan Shubman Gill

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has advocated for Virat Kohli to lead India in the upcoming Test series against England. India are scheduled to take on England in England in a five-match Test series starting from June 20. With Rohit Sharma having recently retired from Tests, the next big question is who will lead India.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly stepped aside from captaining India whereas Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant are in the fray. There are also reports that Virat Kohli plans to retire from Tests soon. “If I was India I would give the captaincy to Virat for the Test series in England .. Shubman Gill can be his VC for the tour ..,” Michael Vaughan wrote on his official “X” handle.

Virat Kohli’s Test captaincy record

Virat Kohli led India in Tests between 2014 and 2022. He led India in 68 Tests, winning 40 and losing 17, while 11 matches have ended in draws. As India’s Test skipper, the Delhi batter has a win percentage of 70.17, which is 18 more than what MS Dhoni had (52.17). India clinched memorable Test wins in England and South Africa under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. He also helped India win a historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia in 2018-19. India also reached the final of the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC), where they lost to New Zealand.

Virat Kohli’s concerning form

The 36-year-old’s form with the bat in the longest format has however dwindled recently. He managed to score just 93 runs in six innings at home against New Zealand last year. Virat Kohli did bounce back with a match-winning century against Australia in Perth last year.

ALSO READ:

That was his first Test century since July 2023. However, he went onto endure a forgettable series thereafter, finishing with 190 runs from nine innings.

Shubman Gill, on the hand, has not led India in Tests. He, however, has been leading Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL over the last couple of seasons and was also captain of the Indian team that won a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe last year.

