Delhi Teammate Harsh Tyagi Reveals Things About Virat Kohli That You Don't See on TV
Delhi Teammate Reveals Things About Virat Kohli That You Don’t See on TV; Experience After Sharing Dressing Room During Ranji Match Explained

Delhi won that match by an innings and 19 runs.

Delhi Teammate Harsh Tyagi Reveals Things About Virat Kohli That You Don't See on TV

Harsh Tyagi, the left-arm orthodox spinner from Delhi, has recently revealed a new side of former India captain Virat Kohli. This comes after Delhi youngsters, including Harsh, got an invaluable opportunity to share the dressing room and play with the star batter for the Ranji Trophy in January 2025.

Speaking to CricXtacy on the recent episode of The CX Pod EXCLUSIVES, Harsh stated that Kohli made them quite comfortable around himself. Their coach and manager, who have seen Kohli grow, have also opined the same.

“For us, he was a senior guiding us. He gave me his time. For someone sharing the dressing room with him, he felt like just another cricketer. I felt he was very comfortable. Our coach and manager told us he’s still the same guy he was in 2010-12. He made everyone feel comfortable. He’s the same person he always was,” said the spinner.

How Virat Kohli Inspired Harsh Tyagi?

After a long gap of 13 years, Kohli featured in Delhi’s final Ranji fixture against the Railways. The young bowler also revealed how Kohli did not demand leadership after his return to the Ranji Trophy. The stalwart played under the captaincy of Ayush Badoni, who represents the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League.

“The best part was, he didn’t take over the captaincy. Ayush Badoni remained the captain. Virat said he was just there to boost morale and play his best. It was inspiring for us young players to see someone who’s played so many Tests and series, come and share the dressing room with us,” Tyagi added.

‘Delhi Boy’ Vibe on Ranji Trophy Comeback

The 25-year-old elaborated on how the senior batter easily blended with all the youngsters of the team. During their four-day stint, Kohli reflected a typical “Delhi boy” vibe around the youngsters, who also started their journey from the same roots.

“He had to play four straight days but still had that “Delhi boy” vibe. Felt like he said, “this is my city, my home. Let me make them comfortable too and I’ll be comfortable as well.” That was a great learning experience for us,” stated Tyagi.

Moreover, the spinner shared that Kohli also joined them for meals. Though the star batter stuck to his diet plans, he shared a bit of the buffet menu with his younger teammates.

“We felt good seeing him eat the same food as us. Of course, he stuck to his personal diet, but he also shared a bit of the buffet food with us. Nothing was off-limits or strict,” he revealed.

However, according to some reports, the Indian mainstay is considering retiring from Test cricket. He has scored a mammoth 9,230 runs, including 30 tons, in his 123 matches so far.

