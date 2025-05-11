News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
India Test Captain Update Jasprit Bumrah Steps Aside, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Two Contenders in Fray
news

India Test Captain Update: Jasprit Bumrah Steps Aside, Two Contenders in Fray

India Test Captain Update Jasprit Bumrah Steps Aside, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant Two Contenders in Fray

Since Rohit Sharma stepped away from the longest format of cricket, the question of who will be appointed as the next India Test Captain has sparked widespread debate and anticipation. Virat Kohli is also an unlikely choice to lead India, with a probable retirement news looming. In this mix, Jasprit Bumrah has opted out of the captaincy race, as per Sky Sports.

The next two options are Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

Having Bumrah as India’s Test captain is more wishful than ideal. The 31-year-old is quite injury-prone. During the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar trophy, Bumrah had to leave the field mid-way due to a back spasm. As a result, he missed the Champions Trophy 2025 as well as a few games for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Multiple former cricketers have raised objections on load management for Bumrah. Thus, this step seems to be in the right direction.

ALSO READ:

Who will be the next India Test Captain?

As per multiple reports, Shubman Gill has met the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir to discuss the roadmap for India’s Test team.

On the other hand, a PTI report explained how KL Rahul is not the best choice for India’s captaincy due to multiple reasons, such as age and consistency.

Alternatively, Pant is a strong contender to lead India in the long format of the game. During India’s embarrassing tour Down Under, Pant played all five Tests. In nine innings, he made 255 runs as compared to Gill, who made 93 runs in five innings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

India
Jasprit Bumrah
RIshabh Pant
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill

Related posts

Highest Totals by India in Women's ODIs 3427 in Women's Tri-Series Final Enters List

Highest Totals by India in Women’s ODIs: 342/7 in Women’s Tri-Series Final Enters List

This total is now their fifth-highest score in ODI history
5:58 pm
Sagar Paul
Will Bangladesh Tour of Pakistan Go Ahead?

Will Bangladesh Tour of Pakistan Go Ahead? BCB Releases Statement After India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate

They were set to travel to Pakistan on May 21.
5:45 pm
Sreejita Sen
This series will clarify how the main squad will shape up, and several domestic performers have been included in India A squad.

India A Squad for Unofficial Tests vs England: Discarded India Opener To be Named Captain, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer To Return

This series will clarify how the squad will shape up for the main series, and several domestic performers have been included.
5:35 pm
Darpan Jain
Ricky Ponting Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025 resumption

Punjab Kings Coach Ricky Ponting Deboards Flight Back Home With IPL 2025 Resumption Looming, Gives His Players Pep-Talk To Stay Back in India

IPL 2025 had been halted earlier this week owing to the political tensions between India and Pakistan.
5:14 pm
Vishnu PN
Rajat Patidar finger injury available for RCB IPL 2025 resume Jitesh sharma captain

Is Rajat Patidar Fit to Captain RCB With IPL 2025 Set To Resume?

4:22 pm
CX Staff Writer
Rohit Sharma led India to T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 triumphs.

Former India Player Shares What Separates Rohit Sharma As A Captain After Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph

He credited the captain and the team management for bold decisions in the Champions Trophy 2025.
4:25 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.