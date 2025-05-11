India Test Captain Update: Jasprit Bumrah Steps Aside, Two Contenders in Fray

Since Rohit Sharma stepped away from the longest format of cricket, the question of who will be appointed as the next India Test Captain has sparked widespread debate and anticipation. Virat Kohli is also an unlikely choice to lead India, with a probable retirement news looming. In this mix, Jasprit Bumrah has opted out of the captaincy race, as per Sky Sports.

The next two options are Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

Jasprit Bumrah has opted out of being India's next Test captain, with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant now the front runners, Sky Sports News understands 🚨 pic.twitter.com/R4xG7FIigT — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) May 11, 2025

Having Bumrah as India’s Test captain is more wishful than ideal. The 31-year-old is quite injury-prone. During the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar trophy, Bumrah had to leave the field mid-way due to a back spasm. As a result, he missed the Champions Trophy 2025 as well as a few games for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Multiple former cricketers have raised objections on load management for Bumrah. Thus, this step seems to be in the right direction.

Who will be the next India Test Captain?

As per multiple reports, Shubman Gill has met the chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir to discuss the roadmap for India’s Test team.

On the other hand, a PTI report explained how KL Rahul is not the best choice for India’s captaincy due to multiple reasons, such as age and consistency.

Alternatively, Pant is a strong contender to lead India in the long format of the game. During India’s embarrassing tour Down Under, Pant played all five Tests. In nine innings, he made 255 runs as compared to Gill, who made 93 runs in five innings.

