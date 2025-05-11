Will Bangladesh Tour of Pakistan Go Ahead? BCB Releases Statement After India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate

They were set to travel to Pakistan on May 21.

The Bangladesh men’s team was set to travel to Pakistan on May 21 for a five-match T20I series. But the recent escalating tensions between India and Pakistan along the border have made the tour doubtful. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding this issue.

“The BCB wishes to reiterate that the safety and security of its players and support staff remain the Board’s highest priority. All decisions concerning the tour will be made with careful consideration of the current situation in Pakistan, ensuring they align with the best interests of the team and Bangladesh cricket,” read an official statement from the BCB.

Previously, the white-ball series between the two countries was scheduled to take place in Lahore and Faisalabad. However, the Bangladesh team will leave for Dubai later this week. They are set to face the UAE in two T20 matches in Sharjah on May 17 and 19. It is a part of their build-up to the Asia Cup scheduled for September.

Players reached Bangladesh after PSL 2025

Two of the Bangladesh bowlers, Rishad Hossain and Nahid Rana, were representing the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, respectively, in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. They returned to Dhaka on Friday evening, after the tournament was postponed until further notice.

If the PSL resumes, the duo might not feature in the league as Bangladesh has a packed international schedule ahead.

Rishad Was ‘Relieved’ to Escape Pakistan

On his way back home, the 22-year-old told reporters at the Dubai airport about how they narrowly escaped a missile in Pakistan.

“We have reached Dubai after overcoming a crisis and I am feeling well now. After landing in Dubai when we heard that a missile struck the airport 20 minutes after we took off from the airport. The news was scary as well as sorrowful and now after reaching Dubai we are feeling relieved,” revealed Rishad.

However, the fixtures between Bangladesh and Pakistan remain uncertain amidst the rising tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

