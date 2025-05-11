News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Will Shreyas Iyer Make India Test Squad for England Tour?
news

Will Shreyas Iyer Make India Test Squad for England Tour?

Will Shreyas Iyer Make India Test Squad for England Tour?

With the India tour of England lined up next after the culmination of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the squad.

Notably, India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is in the pipeline to earn a Test recall. His last appearance in the India whites came against England only, during the home series in early 2024.

However, Shreyas Iyer’s place in the Test squad for the upcoming tour remains uncertain. At the moment, he is not part of the selectors’ plans for either the India A or senior national team and his inclusion or exclusion will hinge on Virat Kohli’s decision to participate in the upcoming series, Cricbuzz reported.

After Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format, Kohli too has hinted at something similar although an official confirmation is yet to come.

ALSO READ:

Will Shreyas Iyer Make India Test Squad for England Tour?

Shreyas Iyer has been in incredible form of late. He finished as the second-highest run scorer during India’s title-winning campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025. In the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as well, the dynamic right-hander features in the list of top 10 scorers so far.

Iyer, who was dropped from the BCCI central contract last year also earned his place back in the recent list on the merit of his performances in white-ball cricket.

However, his short ball issues still continue to create a doubt in the minds of selectors for the England tour, where the conditions offer bounce and swing. With the squad set to be announced in the coming days, it remains to be seen if Iyer can break into the squad for the England Tests.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

India Test Squad
India tour of England
Shreyas Iyer

Related posts

Marnus Labuschagne Takes South Africa Batter's Spot in County Team As Preparation For WTC 2025 Final Heats Up

Marnus Labuschagne Takes South Africa Batter’s Spot in County Team As Preparation For WTC 2025 Final Heats Up

11:23 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
'IPL Should Ban Hazlewood' - RCB Pacer Faces Flak From Fans After Suspicious New-Found Injury Ahead of IPL 2025 Resumption

‘IPL Should Ban Hazlewood’ – RCB Pacer Faces Flak From Fans After Suspicious New-Found Injury Ahead of IPL 2025 Resumption

He has suffered a shoulder niggle and is unlikely to travel back when IPL 2025 restarts
11:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Manoj Tiwary on Rohit Sharma retiring on social media instead of field India Test Captain

‘If Rohit Sharma Had…’: Former India Batter Hoped for a Better Sendoff to the Captain From Test Cricket

The former skipper retired on May 7.
10:43 pm
Disha Asrani
Virat Kohli India vs England Test series captain Michael Vaughan Shubman Gill

England Veteran Wants Virat Kohli To Captain India In Test Series in England Ahead of Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli led India in Tests between 2014 and 2022.
10:40 pm
Vishnu PN
Former IPL Champion Becomes First Team To Resume Practice After IPL 2025 Suspension

Former IPL Champion Becomes First Team To Resume Practice After IPL 2025 Suspension

10:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Delhi Capitals DC Mitchell Starc IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Suffer Setback With Star Player Unlikely To Return to India for Rest of IPL 2025: Report

Delhi Capitals could miss a key pacer for the rest of IPL 2025.
8:14 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.