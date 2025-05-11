With the India tour of England lined up next after the culmination of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the squad.

Notably, India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is in the pipeline to earn a Test recall. His last appearance in the India whites came against England only, during the home series in early 2024.

However, Shreyas Iyer’s place in the Test squad for the upcoming tour remains uncertain. At the moment, he is not part of the selectors’ plans for either the India A or senior national team and his inclusion or exclusion will hinge on Virat Kohli’s decision to participate in the upcoming series, Cricbuzz reported.

After Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format, Kohli too has hinted at something similar although an official confirmation is yet to come.

Will Shreyas Iyer Make India Test Squad for England Tour?

Shreyas Iyer has been in incredible form of late. He finished as the second-highest run scorer during India’s title-winning campaign in the Champions Trophy 2025. In the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as well, the dynamic right-hander features in the list of top 10 scorers so far.

Iyer, who was dropped from the BCCI central contract last year also earned his place back in the recent list on the merit of his performances in white-ball cricket.

However, his short ball issues still continue to create a doubt in the minds of selectors for the England tour, where the conditions offer bounce and swing. With the squad set to be announced in the coming days, it remains to be seen if Iyer can break into the squad for the England Tests.

