Marnus Labuschagne Takes South Africa Batter's Spot in County Team As Preparation For WTC 2025 Final Heats Up

In a bid to gear up for the World Test Championship (WTC 2025 Final), Australia batter Marcus Labuschagne has linked up with County side Glamorgan for two matches. The 30-year-old will replace Proteas batter Colin Ingram in the team for the two fixtures.

The Australian No.3 face Northamptonshire and Middlesex at their Cardiff home ground Sophia Gardens from May 16 and May 23, respectively before the Australian red-ball squad assembles in London in the first week of next month.

Labuschagne will aim to carry his momentum from the home summer into his stint with Glamorgan. His 61-run knock in the second innings of the Shield final marked his strongest red-ball performance of the year.

Notably, Australia are the defending WTC champions and will eye to make history by becoming the first team to retain the coveted trophy.



Marnus Labuschagne can also be used as opener by Australia in WTC 2025 Final

Recent developments also suggest that Marnus Labuschagne might be considered as an opener alongside Usman Khawaja in the World Test Championship final. This potential move would allow Cameron Green, who is now fully fit, to reclaim a spot in the lineup.

Although Labuschagne has never opened in Test cricket, Australia needs a new top-order pairing after Travis Head’s brief stint as an opener against Sri Lanka. Head is expected to return to his usual No.5 position.

Despite not scoring a Test century in nearly two years, Labuschagne proved his value with key innings of 72 and 70 during Australia’s victory over India in the Boxing Day Test. His contributions will be vital to the team’s top-order stability.

The Aussie selectors are set to reveal their 15-man squad for the Lord’s clash against South Africa on Monday (May 12).

