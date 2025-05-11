‘Very Hard To Replace’ – Rohit Sharma’s Retirement Leaves Big Void, Says Former Australia Captain

Former Australia captain exclaimed that Rohit is a player every team would miss.

Rohit Sharma suddenly announced about retirement from Test cricket a couple of days back, ahead of a big five-match Test series against England. The decision was reportedly made after the BCCI moved on by appointing a fresh captain for the new World Test Champions cycle.

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke exclaimed that Rohit is a player every team would miss. On RevSportz, he pointed out Rohit’s tactical acumen and game-reading ability, making him hard to replace.

“He is a player that any team would miss. Tactically, as a captain, he will be very hard to replace. He read the game exceptionally well.”

Clarke has praised him numerous times, and the news about Rohit’s retirement might have also surprised him. Not too long ago, Rohit expressed his wish to continue playing the red-ball format and also featured in the Ranji Trophy, so his sudden retirement news must have to do with the BCCI looking for fresh faces after a few disastrous series in the longest format.

How can India fill the Rohit Sharma void in Test cricket?

Rohit Sharma’s retirement means India must fill two spots – one as an opener and the other as a captain. Maybe they can open with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, but one spot will still be left in the batting unit.

This might open an opportunity for Sai Sudharsan to seal a permanent spot in the Test side, and Sudharsan is an ideal player to replace Rohit. He is tactically sound and knows how to bat in different conditions, so he should get a longer rope at a certain position.

As a captain, the reports suggest that Shubman Gill will be the next leader in red-ball cricket, but his Test record is not great. Hence, it remains to be seen whether he can manage the captaincy role without impact on his batting.

India don’t have many captaincy options in Test cricket if Jasprit Bumrah can’t take the responsibility due to his workload management. It’s wise to groom a young player for captaincy and look for long-term solutions, but the management must ensure individual returns don’t get affected in the process.

