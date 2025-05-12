Virat Kohli Retires from Test Cricket, Announces With Emotional Post On Social Media

Virat Kohli retires ahead of India’s Test tour of England as he announced the decision officially on social media to end all speculation.

Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing to an end one of the most remarkable red-ball careers in Indian cricket history. Kohli shared a heartfelt message on social media confirming the decision, saying the longest format “tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”

The announcement comes just weeks ahead of India’s much-anticipated five-match Test series in England, starting June 20. Kohli had reportedly been in discussions with the BCCI about stepping away from the format, and though the team management hoped he might continue for the England series, the 35-year-old has decided to call time on his red-ball journey.

Kohli retires after 123 Tests, 30 centuries, and a legacy as India’s most successful Test captain

In a career that spanned 14 years, Kohli played 123 Tests, scoring 9230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries. His peak came between 2016 and 2018, a golden phase when he averaged over 66 across three years and produced 14 Test hundreds.

As captain, Kohli led India in 68 Tests, winning 40 — more than any other Indian Test captain. He ranks fourth on the all-time list of most Test wins as captain, behind Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh. Under his leadership, India became a dominant force both at home and abroad, including memorable wins in Australia and a commanding 2018 individual performance in England, where he topped the charts with 593 runs in five matches.

A changing of the guard for Indian Test cricket

Kohli’s departure follows that of Rohit Sharma, who announced his Test retirement earlier this week, and R Ashwin, who bid farewell during the Australia tour in 2024-25. With Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane out of contention and Mohammed Shami still finding his rhythm post-injury, India’s Test team is undergoing a significant transition.

Shubman Gill is expected to lead the side in England, marking a new era. The remaining senior players in the squad include Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul.

Kohli’s social media statement reflected the emotional weight of the decision:

“There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites… I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.”

With his departure from Tests and a prior retirement from T20Is after India’s World Cup win last year, Kohli is now expected to focus only on ODI cricket going forward.

As Kohli retires, Indian cricket says goodbye to a red-ball giant — one who redefined the intensity, fitness, and ambition of the modern Indian Test team.

