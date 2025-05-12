News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
virat kohli retires from tests social media post #269 ahead of england tour
news

What is #269 in Virat Kohli Test Retirement Post on Social Media?

virat kohli retires from tests social media post #269 ahead of england tour

When Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket, one specific detail in his social media post caught fans’ attention — the hashtag #269. But what does it mean?

Full Virat Kohli Retirement Statement

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.

“There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for.

“I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way.

“I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.

“#269, signing off.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

What #269 Means in Virat Kohli Test Retirement Social Media Post

The number #269 represents Kohli’s official Test cap number. He was the 269th cricketer to represent India in Test matches, debuting against West Indies in Kingston in June 2011. The use of the hashtag is Kohli’s way of honouring the legacy, the journey, and the identity he carried as a Test cricketer for India.

In Test cricket, each player receives a unique cap number denoting their place in the chronological order of debuts. Kohli’s #269 connects him to the long lineage of Indian Test cricketers — from Lala Amarnath (#1) to the newest debutants in 2025.

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket instagram post

ALSO READ: 

His tribute to #269 adds a personal and historical touch to his farewell post, reminding fans of how deeply Test cricket — and the honour of playing for India — mattered to him.

“It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life,” Kohli wrote in his retirement note, with #269 quietly anchoring the sentiment.

Now that Kohli has stepped away from the whites, #269 will forever symbolize not just his entry into Test cricket, but also the mark he leaves on the game’s longest and most demanding format.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Related posts

BCCI Prepared Three Schedules Ahead of the IPL 2025 Resumption, Awaits Government Permission

Three Schedules Prepared Ahead of the IPL 2025 Resumption, BCCI Awaits Government Permission – Report

BCCI is likely to take a final call in today's meeting.
1:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
Virat Kohli remains the most successful Indian Test captain and has the most Test wins for India as a leader.

Most Successful Indian Test Captains: Where Virat Kohli Ranks?

Kohli is the most successful Indian Test captain in terms of wins.
12:59 pm
Darpan Jain
why virat kohli retired from test cricket bcci stance rohit sharma england test squad tour 2025

Why Did Virat Kohli Retire from Test Cricket? BCCI Talks, Timeline Explained

12:24 pm
CX Staff Writer
Abdul Samad struck 45 off 24 in the LSG vs PBKS clash in IPL 2025.

‘Potential I Have Is Yet to Come Through’: LSG Star Admits After IPL 2025 Blitz

He has struck at an impressive rate of 186.04 in IPL 2025.
12:07 pm
Sandip Pawar
virat kohli retires from tests social media post ahead of england tour

Virat Kohli Retires from Test Cricket, Announces With Emotional Post On Social Media

11:57 am
CX Staff Writer
Rohit Sharma Told His Test Career Was Over, Kohli’s Decision Personal for BCCI Report

Rohit Sharma Told His Test Career Was Over, Kohli’s Decision Personal for BCCI: Report

As for Kohli, he hasn’t made anything public yet.
10:10 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.