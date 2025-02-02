IPL 2025 Takeaways from IND vs ENG T20I Series: Mixed Feelings for RCB, Worried Rajasthan Royals & Joy for SRH

While some performed exceedingly well, a few prominent names failed to get going at any stage throughout the series.

The five-match T20I series between India and England is done, and the hosts won the rubber by a comprehensive 4-1 margin. England did well in patches but never clicked together, leading to defeats one after another under the new coach, Brendon McCullum.

However, both sides had performers and non-performers, something the IPL teams will notice. Most players from India and England will feature in IPL 2025, with a few set to earn big.

While some performed exceedingly well, a few prominent names failed to get going at any stage throughout the series. The reactions will be mixed from IPL franchises.

We look at key takeaways for IPL teams after the conclusion of the five-match rubber.

Phil Salt and Liam Livingstone show flashes of brilliance for RCB, But Concern over Jacob Bethell

Phil Salt didn’t have the greatest of starts in the series, scoring only 32 runs in the first four games. However, he finally got going in the final contest, accumulating a 23-ball 55, with the help of seven boundaries and three maximums, to end the series on a high.

Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone blew hot and cold, impressing in patches with both bat and ball. He scored 74 runs in five innings and took a solitary wicket in four outings.

However, Jacob Bethell continued his underwhelming form, scoring only 23 runs across three innings. He batted out of position and never got going, which would trouble the RCB management.

Varun Chakravarthy shines for KKR; Rinku Singh remains decent

Varun Chakravarthy was literally unplayable for the English batters, ending the series as the leading wicket-taker. He snared 14 wickets at 9.85 runs apiece in five innings, including a five-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, Rinku Singh got only two innings to bat, scoring 39 runs at a strike rate of 121.87. There’s not much to look into his performances.

Abhishek Sharma and Brydon Carse please Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma was absolutely brilliant throughout the series, ending as the leading run-scorer. The southpaw scored 279 runs at an average of 55.80 and a 219.68 strike rate, comprising one fifty and a century, in five innings.

Brydon Carse impressed with both bat and ball, exceeding expectations in the series. He was the second-leading wicket-taker, taking nine wickets at an average of 14.88 in four innings – even in a high-clash octane in Mumbai, Carse dismissed three batters and conceded only 38 runs.

Trouble for Rajasthan Royals as Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel and Jofra Archer fail

Sanju Samson was among the biggest flops of the series after seeing an unprecedented high in this format last year. He could only assemble 51 runs at an average of 10.20 in five innings, with the best of a mere 26.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel couldn’t do much either in two innings, registering the scores of 2 & 4. However, these two matches are hard to judge him, given he batted out of position in one of those innings.

Jofra Archer was another failure, which played a crucial role in England’s big series defeat. He could only take six wickets at 34.33 runs apiece and conceded 10.30 runs per over, which was a bigger concern for the English side.

Suryakumar Yadav’s form concern for Mumbai Indians; Hardik and Tilak’s middling returns

Suryakumar Yadav’s slump continued in the England series, where he could only score 28 runs across five outings. He kept getting out while playing one of his go-to shots and never got going, which would concern India and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma were decent but would have liked to contribute more. Tilak played a fabulous 72-run knock in Chennai but could score only 61 runs in the other four innings, including a duck.

Hardik Pandya also played a terrific innings of 53 runs but was middling otherwise, including a match-losing knock in Rajkot. He also took five wickets with the ball but was expensive at times, something he would need to work on.

Axar Patel steps up with the ball; Harry Brook struggles for Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel aced his role with the ball, scalping 6 wickets at 16.50 runs apiece and conceding only 7.07 runs per over. He might have done better with the willow but didn’t get suitable entry points at times while covering it up with superior performances with the ball.

Meanwhile, Harry Brook kept struggling, barring a one-odd fifty in Pune, where he scored 51 runs. All his dismissals were vs leg spin, and Brook averaged a mere 7 against them in this series, which is a concerning pattern for someone known as a good spin player.

