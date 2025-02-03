Sri Lanka Star Named in ILT20 Playing XI While Travelling From Sri Lanka to Dubai, Smashes 34 off 12 in the Game

His late flourish helped his team post a very good total of 217/4 in 20 overs.

Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka was added to the Dubai Capitals’ playing XI while he was still traveling from Sri Lanka to Dubai. Arriving just in time, he made an immediate impact, smashing 34 runs off 12 balls in the match against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

He first played a first-class match for his club SSC in Sri Lanka, where he scored a century to help them avoid relegation. After the game, he took a flight from Colombo to Dubai in the evening and went straight from the airport to the ground to play in the ILT20.

Shanaka’s Impactful Cameo

Dasun Shanaka arrived at the ground in the second over of his team’s innings against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Batting at No. 5, he played a quick cameo, smashing 34 runs off just 12 balls with 4 sixes and 2 fours at an incredible strike rate of 283.33.

His late flourish helped his team post a very good total of 217/4 in 20 overs. He walked in during the 18th over and built a 37-run partnership with David Warner, where Shanaka scored 34 of those runs. It was hectic but a rewarding day as he played two matches in two different countries and had valuable contributions in both.

Knight Riders Fall Short by 26 Runs Despite Strong Start

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders opted to bowl first but struggled as David Warner (93* off 57) and Gulbadin Naib (47 off 25) powered their opponents to 217/4. Dasun Shanaka gave the finishing touches with a blistering 34 off 12 balls.

Knight Riders responded well with Kyle Mayers (42) and Andries Gous (78 off 47) giving them a good start with a 96-run opening stand. However, the middle order failed to give them adequate support and they lost by 26 runs. Dushmantha Chameera was impressive with the ball as he took two wickets.

