Next SA20 Edition To Get A New Window, Won’t Be Played In January

Playing a Test on Boxing Day has been a tradition in South Africa for over a century

Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Pholetsi Moseki on Sunday revealed that the country’s premier T20 franchise league SA20 will begin on December 26 of this year as the national team doesn’t have any Test series scheduled at that time.

According to a report by SA Cricket Mag, this decision has been taken as there are no home Tests being scheduled in the 2025-26 calendar.

“We are still negotiating for a series, but there won’t be Test matches, definitely not on Boxing Day or New Year’s Day,” Moseki was quoted as saying by Sunday Times.

The long tradition of Boxing Day Tests

The Boxing Day Test, played after Christmas, has been a tradition in South Africa for over a century. In fact, the Proteas were the first to host a Test match on Boxing Day way back in 1913 against England.

“We’re looking at some international cricket at home next season, but it will be white ball matches. Hosting a Test becomes logistically challenging at a late stage like this.” he added.

The CSA chief also said that the decision might be helpful for the South Africa team ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup set to be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India likely to start in February.

“There’s also the T20 World Cup in February 2026, so it’s a nice opportunity for the players before that tournament,” Moseki said.

All three seasons of SA20 have been played after the New Year, typically in the second week of January, but with a big gap in the schedule, it has been moved to December, 2025. In the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, South Africa will be hosting Australia, England and Bangladesh and will play away in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The ongoing third edition of SA20 has wrapped the league stage and geared up for the playoffs. MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will face off in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, while defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings will clash in the Eliminator on Wednesday. The final will be played on February 8 in Johannesburg.

Since their return to Test cricket in the post-apartheid era, South Africa have played a Test on Boxing Day since 1992. The only break in the tradition came in 2012 when they played a T20I against New Zealand in Gqeberha.

